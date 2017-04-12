Debate in Parliament on Committee to Probe Possible Health Scandals (Live)

ATHENS (ANA) – The debate on the two proposals submitted by SYRIZA-ANEL and New Democracy for investigation into the health sector will start in Parliament on Wednesday.

The ruling SYRIZA-ANEL coalition has submitted a proposal for a parliamentary investigating committee to examine the health sector from 1997 until 2014.

Main opposition New Democracy MPs, led by the party’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tabled their own proposal for a parliamentary investigation of suspected health sector scandals, asking that the scope of the inquiry be extended to include all years after 1996, right up to the present day.

ND leader Mitsotakis: The past takes revenge

New Democracy(ND)leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sternly attacked the government over Eurogroup’s agreement, addressing the Greek parliament on Wednesday.

The main opposition leader called the negotiation “the Waterloo of a pathetic government and the proof that the past takes revenge” he said adding that “the government attempted to present the negotiation as a triumph when some referred to the end of austerity”.