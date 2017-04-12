Revenues to Museums and Archaeological Sites Up in 2016

ATHENS (ANA) – Visitors and revenues in Greek museums posted a 32.1 percent and 31.3 percent rise respectively in December 2016 compared to the same month in 2015, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

The number of free admission visitors in November increased by 23.2 percent. Visitors to archaeological sites posted a 28.7 percent rise and revenues increased by 59.9 percent in December compared to the same month in 2015.

Free admission tickets posted a 12 percent increase.

In the period January-December 2016 visitors to Greek museums rose by 1.6 percent, revenues increased by 8.6 percent and free admission tickets increased by 34.5 percent. In the same period the number of visitors to archaeological sites fell by 7.3 percent however, revenues posted a 67 percent increase. Free admission tickets increased by 22.3 percent.