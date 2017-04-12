Our Favorite Easter Recipes

By Eleni Sakellis

As a religious holiday, celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus, Pascha, or Greek Easter, is very much centered on the food. From the fasting during Great Lent in preparation for the holiday, to the cracking of the red eggs andfeasting onroasted lamb whether on a souvla or from the oven, and all the tsourekia and koulourakia,food is central to the celebration. The symbolism, too, is important. Easter eggsare dyed red for the blood of Christ, the hard shell of the eggsymbolizes the sealed Tomb of Christ which is crackedopen bythe Resurrection. The tsougrisma, or egg cracking game, (whoever cracks everyone else’s eggs without cracking their own is the winner and considered lucky for the year) and finally breaking the fasting of Great Lent with that first egg, are traditions everyone looks forward to every year.The gathering of family members to prepare the foods also makes the season a special time in all Greek homes. The following recipes are some of our favorites. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do and make them a part of your family’s traditional Easter feast.

Naturally Dyed Red Pascha Eggs

By Anna Skamangas-Scaros

Red dyed Easter eggs are a staple at the Greek Pascha table. Commercial dyes are available, but many of them contain questionable ingredients. So, better to use plant based options like in the recipe below.

Makes one dozen eggs

Ingredients:

Skins from 15 red onions

2 tablespoons white vinegar

4 ½ cups water

Stickers for decorating

Directions:

In a stainless steels saucepan, place the onion skins, vinegar and water and bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Strain dye into a glass bowl, and let cool to room temperature.

In a stainless saucepan add the cooled strained dye and eggs at room temperature. The eggs should be in one layer and covered by the dye. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

After the water starts to boil, turn off the stove, cover the pot and allow it to sit on the burner for 13 minutes. After that, remove the pot from the stove.

At this point, the longer you leave the eggs in the dye, the more color they will take. Check the eggs periodically until they are the desired color. If you want to leave them in overnight, refrigerate the eggs in the dye. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon. When they can be handled, coat lightly with olive oil and polish with a paper towel. Place stickers where desired.Refrigerate until ready to use.

Tsoureki and Tsoureki French Toast

By Eleni Sakellis

Tsoureki is a staple food at Easter time. Hardly any Easter table would be complete without the delicately-flavored bread with its light texture and sweetness, a perfect accompaniment to red eggs or on its own with a little butter on top. Any leftover tsoureki, especially day-old or even a few days old, makes an excellent French toast. The brioche-like texture soaks up the egg and milk mixture well and the Greek flavors of mahlepi and masticha add interest to the classic breakfast food.

Tsoureki

2 cups warm milk

2 packets active dry yeast

8-9 cups bread flour or unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups sugar

1 cup almonds, finely chopped (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely ground mahlepi

1 teaspoon finely ground masticha

1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly

5 eggs, beaten

For the glaze and decorating:

1 egg

2 -3 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup slivered almonds or 1/4 cup sesame seeds

2 red-dyed eggs

In the bowl of a stand mixer, stir together the warm milk, the yeast, one cup of the flour, and 1/4 cup of the sugar. Cover and set aside in a warm place to proof for about one hour.

In a large bowl, whisk together 7 cups of the flour, the ground almonds— if using, the salt, the remaining sugar, the mahlepi, and masticha. Add to the yeast mixture, along with the melted butter and the beaten eggs. With the dough hook of the stand mixer attached, mix until a smooth dough forms.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap, and set aside in a warm place to rise until doubled in bulk, about two hours.

After the first rise, punch down the dough and divide into 6 balls. Roll each one into 15-inch long strips about 2 inches wide. Pinch the ends of 3 of the strips together and braid. Pinch the other end together and press a red-dyed egg at one end, nestled between the strips of dough. Repeat for the remaining dough to make a second tsoureki.

Place the tsourekia on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover, and allow to rise in a warm place for another two hours, until the tsourekia have doubled in size.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Beat the egg with 2 tablespoons of milk and brush on the tsourekia after their second rise. Sprinkle with slivered almonds or sesame seeds. Bake for about 40-45 minutes, depending on the strength of your oven, or until golden brown. Check if the tsourekia are browning too quickly after about 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil if they seem to be over-browning. A properly baked bread will sound hollow when tapped on the bottom. Remove the tsourekia from the oven and cool completely on racks before storing in an airtight container or serving.

Tsoureki French Toast

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

5-6 slices tsoureki about 1/2 inch thick

Maple syrup or Greek honey

Heat a nonstick griddle or frying pan on the stove top to medium high heat.

Beat the milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Dip the tsoureki slices in the mixture, turning them so they are soaked all the way through and fry until golden brown on both sides. You may need to use an additional slice or two of tsoureki if there is extra egg mixture left. Serve warm with maple syrup or Greek honey.

Koulouraki

Koulourakia come in many shapes and flavors. The Minoans in Ancient Crete made snake-shaped koulourakia reflecting the healing power of snakes that were part of their religious practice. In more recent Greek tradition, koulourakia shaped like twists are baked for Easter in various flavors, including vanilla, cinnamon, and orange. Orange flavor koulourakia are a particularly popular flavor. The addition of orange juice and orange zest impart a fresh, fragrant essence to these tasty cookies that will impress your guests at Easter or any time of the year.

Koulourakia with Orange Flavor

1 pound sweet butter

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

1 cup orange juice

5 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest

2 tablespoons baking powder

3-4 pounds all-purpose, unbleached flour

2-3 eggs for the egg wash

Sesame seeds (optional)

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter with the oil and the sugar. Add the orange juice, vanilla, orange zest, and the eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Lower the mixer speed and add the baking powder and the flour gradually. You may need to incorporate the remaining flour by hand depending on the size of your mixer.

Add as much flour as needed to make a dough that doesn’t stick to your fingers and can be made into cookie shapes. Roll the dough into cookie twists, the traditional shape for koulourakia, but circles, S-shapes and figure eights can also be made. Place the cookie shapes on ungreased baking sheets an inch or two apart since the koulourakia will puff up.

In a small bowl, beat the eggs for the egg wash. Brush the koulourakia with the egg wash, and if preferred sprinkle with some sesame seeds on top, and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about twenty minutes until golden brown, rotating the pans from the lower to the upper rack and brushing again with egg wash about half way through the baking process.

Cool on the baking sheets on wire racks for a few minutes then transfer to wire racks to cool completely before serving or storing in an airtight container.

Traditional Easter Soup- Magiritsa

Magiritsa is the traditional soup consumed after the midnight church services of the Proti Anastasi. Soup, whether it is a traditional magiritsa made with the innards of the lamb, or a chicken soup avgolemono, is an excellent way to end the fasting of Great Lent and to prepare the stomach for the feasting on Sunday.

Magiritsa also recalls a time when all the parts of an animal were eaten, pretty much and which is now a culinary trend, what is called “nose to tail” eating. Most modern people are used to finding their meats pre-packaged and neatly wrapped in plastic in supermarkets, without any real sense of where the meat comes from, but traditional Greek cooking leaves little to the imagination when your soup includes an entire lamb’s head, usually a very small one.

In some regions of Greece, traditionally, each portion of soup would include a lamb’s head to enjoy. The following recipe for magiritsa is adapted to include easier-to-find lamb parts, or bones, if preferred.

Magiritsa

Head, neck, some intestines, and liver of a young lamb or 3 pounds lamb bones

2 large onions, halved

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Water

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 cups finely chopped scallions

1 1/2 cups chopped fresh dill

1/2 cup short grain rice

2 eggs

Juice of 1 1/2-2 lemons

Thoroughly wash the lamb’s head and neck and place in a large deep pot or Dutch oven with the onions, celery, and carrots. Add enough cold water to cover, season with a teaspoon of sea salt and ½ teaspoon of freshly ground pepper, and bring the pot to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about an hour, skimming the pot several times to remove any foam or scum that rises to the top.

Wash the intestines thoroughly under cold running water, cut theminto several pieces to make sure they are completely clean. If preferred, slice them lengthwise for easier washing. In a separate pot, bring 2-3 cups of water to a boil, add a ½ teaspoon of sea salt and add the cleaned and chopped intestines. Blanch for 2 minutes, then remove and drain the cooked intestines, discarding the water. Chop the cooked intestines finely to equal 1 cup chopped intestines which should be enough for the entire soup.

The meat of the head and neck is done when it falls off the bone. Remove the head and neck from the pot and with a sharp knife, cut open the head, and remove the meat from the bones and from the neck bones as well. Chop any large pieces into bite-sized pieces of meat and set aside. Strain the lamb stock in the pot and set aside the onions, celery, and carrots. Allow the stock to cool and skim the fat. If preferred, refrigerate the stock to skim the fat more easily. The boiling of the head, neck, and intestines can be done a day ahead and stored tightly covered in the refrigerator at this point and the recipe finished right before serving.

To complete the magiritsa, wash the lamb’s liver thoroughly and chop into bite-sized pieces. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the scallions and until translucent, add the liver and a dash of salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Sauté until the liver is cooked, then, add the cookedlamb meat and intestines, 1 cup of the fresh dill, and stir to combine. Add the mixture to a large, deep pot or Dutch oven and add the lamb stock and an equal amount of water. Bring the pot to a boil over medium high heat and add the rice. Reduce the heat to medium and allow the soup to simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked. Taste and seasonwith more salt and pepper as needed.

To make the Avgolemono, beat the eggs in a mixing bowl with the freshly squeezed juice of 1 lemon. Slowly add a ladle full of the hot soup liquid to the bowl, whisking constantly, to temper the beaten eggs so they won’t curdle when added to the soup. Add another ladle of the hot soup and continue whisking. Pour the egg lemon mixture slowly into the pot, stirring constantly, with the heat on low. Taste and if preferred, add more lemon juice. Serve immediately, topped with the remaining chopped fresh dill.

Roast Leg of Lamb with Potatoes

For many Greeks, the whole lamb or goat roasted on a spit is the centerpiece of the Easter feast. Since ancient times, feasting on roasted meats was reserved for special occasions, since the Ancient Greeks thought it unlucky to eat meat that wasn’t blessed and a portion, usually the least appetizing to humans, sacrificed to the gods. If you have the time, the space, and the souvla, the whole spit-roasted animal experience can be transcendent. However, for most people, oven roasting the lamb or goat is a more convenient option. Here is a recipe for lamb to enjoy this Easter.

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Potatoes

1 whole leg of lamb

Salt

Pepper

Garlic cloves

Lemons

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary

Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into wedges

Carrots, celery, onions, zucchini, chopped (optional)

Rinse the leg of lamb in cool water and pat dry. Season the meat with freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper, cut slits in the meat and place cloves of garlic in the slits. Place the potatoes and vegetables, if using, around the meat in the roasting pan. Sprinkle with fresh rosemary and bake in a 375-degree oven until the meat has reached the desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer if preferred to make sure the meat is cooked to the correct temperature. Some prefer to cover the roasting leg of lamb with foil for part of the cooking process, and you may do so if you wish, though it is not necessary. The amount of seasoning depends on the size of the leg of lamb, so adjust according to taste.

Traditional Cypriot Flaounes

For Cypriots, and those of us with Cypriot friends, Easter means flaounes. These flavorful Cypriot cheese pies are often made by teams of family members, each assigned their own special task to ensure that the flaounes are made in reasonable time. Division of labor is the key. Traditionally, flaounes take about two days to make, so pace yourself. The filling can be made ahead of time, so your assembly line of flaounes preparation can run as smoothly as possible. Here is a recipe for flaounes to try this Easter, or any time of year.

Flaounes

For the filling:

1 pound + 2 ounces pecorino romano cheese

9 ounces halloumi cheese

2½ ounces plain flour

3¼ ounces fine semolina

1 packet active dry instant yeast

6 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried mint

2/3 cup golden raisins

4 large eggs

4 tbsp milk

1 tsp baking powder

For the dough:

5 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour, plus extra for flouring

1 teaspoon finely ground mastic powder

2 teaspoons finely ground mahlepi, also known as mahleb (a Greek spice made from the ground stone of the St Lucie cherry)

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 packet dry active yeast

4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 cups full-fat milk

For the topping:

2 cups sesame seeds

A dash of white wine vinegar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

For the filling, grate the pecorino romano and halloumi into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, semolina, yeast, dried mint and golden raisins together. Beat the eggs and milk together in a medium bowl.

Pour the flour mixture over the cheese and then pour over the egg mixture. Mix together, then cover, and set aside while you make the dough.

For the dough, whisk together the flour, mastic powder and mahlepi in a large mixing bowl. Add the sugar and salt to one side of the bowl and the yeast to the other. Make a well in the center and add the butter and a cup and a half of the milk. Combine the ingredients to form a soft dough. Gradually add the remaining milk, though you may not need it all.

Place the dough on a floured surface and knead until smooth. Place back in the bowl, cover, and let it rest for 1 hour.

For the glaze, place the sesame seeds, vinegar and enough water to cover in a small saucepan and bring to boil. Drain well and spread the seeds over a clean kitchen towel to dry.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line three baking trays with non-stick baking parchment.

Divide the dough into large pieces and roll out on a lightly floured work surface until about ⅛ inch thick. Using a small plate as a template, cut into 12 rounds, 6 inches in diameter.

Firmly press one side of the dough rounds into the sesame seeds to coat.

To finish the filling, add the baking powder to the filling mixture and divide the filling into 12. Place one portion of filling into the center of each dough circle and fold in 3 sides to make a rounded triangle shape, leaving a gap in center with the filling exposed.

Place the flaounes on the baking trays, brush the tops with the beaten eggs and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes more, or until golden brown and puffed up. Serve warm or at room temperature. Flaounes also freeze well. Place the completely cooled flaounes in freezer bags in the freezer, just reheat them in a preheated 350 degree oven. You may have to cut the flaounes in half about 10 minutes into reheating and return them to the oven to ensure that the center warms all the way through.