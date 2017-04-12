Letter from Athens: After Stealing Millions, Tsochatzopoulos Gets His Get-out-of-Jail Card

It’s easy to get rich in Greece – if you steal – and there are few better positioned for that than politicians and ministers who can trade on favors to fill their bank accounts without having to do any heavy lifting or real work.

No one did it better than Akis “Arrogant” Tsochatzopoulos, who used his tenure as Defense Minister from 1996-2001 with the PASOK Anti-Socialists to line his pockets and pilfer from his country.

You can run on for a long time but sooner or later God is gonna cut you down and so in 2013 this flat-out thief was convicted of stealing millions, perhaps scores of millions or hundreds of millions, of euros from defense contracts, jacking up the costs and using the money to finance a lavish lifestyle, including a Paris five-star wedding to Vicki Stamati, who was caught up in the web of greed and also convicted.

“He took so many kickbacks that even he didn’t know how much,” chief public prosecutor Georgia Adeilini told the Athens Appeals Court at the time, underscoring just how financially evil Tsochatzopoulos was.

But, eh, this is Greece where the rich and well-connected who are convicted of a crime – usually unlikely in the first place – can buy out jail time. That’s just what Tsochatzopoulos’ successor, Yannis Papantoniou did when he and his wife – corruption is a family affair in Greece – to avoid spending any time in the hoosegow after being convicted of failing to disclose his wealth.

Papantoniou’s also been caught up in coming new charges of alleged bribery and graft and all-around wrongdoing at the Defenseless Ministry, which is essentially a private ATM for ministers to steal as much as they want.

So now Tsochatzopoulos will follow his wife in getting out of jail. She used the “I’m a Mom” card after spending much of her sentence in a psychiatric facility, overcome with grief at the loss of the mansion she and her husband bought with stolen money.

Tsochatzopoulos is getting out because he’s ill. So are thousands of other Greeks who don’t have his clout and who were put in their plight because criminals like him stole so much there wasn’t enough left over for adequate health care.

He should have been left to rot and die in jail for what he did because his avarice, indirectly, put many Greeks into poverty and six feet under before their time. Instead, he’ll be free under house arrest and won’t be able to leave the country.

A judicial court ordered his release because of his alleged frail health if he could post 200,000 euros ($212,130) bail but his lawyer said he couldn’t come up with the money. Hard to dig up millions of euros you buried somewhere when you’re not feeling well.

A prosecutor – that’s prosecutor – supported Tsochatzopoulos’s release, saying that the former minister’s continued residence at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison “would cause irreparable damage” to his health. Can’t have that, of course.

Forgotten is that in 2013 Adeilini demanded tough sentences because, among his other sins, another court had already sentenced Tsochatzopoulos to eight years in prison for submitting false income declarations.

It also ordered the seizure of his mansion in central Athens under the Acropolis and imposed a 520,000-euro ($706,800) fine, a miniscule amount of what he was convicted of stealing.

The corruption case stemmed from a scandal over a contract for the purchase of German submarines and for Russian anti-aircraft missiles. Tsochatzopoulos had been accused of accepting bribes between 1997-2001 to award the contracts.

Because bribery has a statute of limitations in lenient Greece, he was convicted of money laundering for using the proceeds of the alleged bribery. He denied all the charges, of course, and said he was a political prisoner.

He was a prominent member of PASOK and eyed the Prime Minister’s office for himself, probably drooling over how much he could steal with that seat of of power before he became the temporary sacrificial goat to deflect criticism from other political thieves and incompetent hacks.

The trial was watched closely across Greece and came during a spate of other corruption cases and right in the heart of an economic crisis that saw the country surrender to international creditors and accept repeated austerity measures.

The ex-minister showed “arrogance and contempt” for Greece’s institutions and people, Adeilini said, adding that the evidence against the former PASOK Socialist stalwart was “overwhelming.” A second criminal prosecutor, Panayiotis Panayiotopoulos, described Tsochatzopoulos as a “white-collar criminal” who deserved to go to prison for life. That turned into 3 ½ years.

The prosecutors called for 17 of the 19 defendants, including Tsochatzopoulos’s wife and daughter, to be convicted and they were and now they’re free too.

Prosecutors said only a fraction of the kickbacks had been traced by authorities. “Who knows in what secret places those millions of euros are hidden?” Panayiotopoulos said. We’ll never know.