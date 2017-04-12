Germany Arrests Syrian Trying to Recruit Greek Camps Refugees for IS

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man suspected of joining the extremist Nusra Front and then the Islamic State group in Syria. They believe he tried to recruit refugees in Greek camps for extremist cells in Europe.

Federal prosecutors said the 31-year-old, identified only as Zoher J. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested Wednesday in Bavaria. They said the arrest was unrelated to an investigation of explosions targeting soccer team Borussia Dortmund.

Prosecutors say the suspect founded a Nusra Front unit in 2011 along with two other men previously arrested in Germany. The unit was later dissolved and the suspect allegedly joined IS, working for its “secret service.”

Prosecutors allege that he traveled to Germany in that function in 2015, and traveled back and forth to Greece.

EU urges countries to accept refugees from Greece

The European Union is again urging member countries to respect their pledge to accommodate thousands of refugees staying in poor conditions in overwhelmed Greece and Italy.

In what has become a monthly routine, the EU Commission urged nations Wednesday “to demonstrate political will and intensify and coordinate their efforts to deliver on their obligations.”

EU countries agreed in September 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees over two years. At current rates they are unlikely to share out even a quarter of that number by the deadline.

The relocation program — considered a “key” part of EU migration policy — saw a total of 2,465 refugees shifted from Greece and Italy in March, by far the most productive month.

But even this falls more than 500 short of the monthly target.