New Democracy’s Lead Over SYRIZA Soars, But Greeks Say It Doesn’t Matter

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy has a 17.5 percent lead over the Radical Left SYRIZA which beat the Conservatives twice in 2015 but weary Greeks also said it makes no difference who wins the next elections.

With successive governments who had oppose austerity – including New Democracy – then imposing it on orders of international creditors, many Greeks have essentially given up, knowing no matter who is Prime Minister won’t better their lives.

The poll conducted by the University of Macedonia and made public on Skai TV found that 33 percent of respondents would vote for ND if elections were called now – slightly up from last month’s 32.5 percent – against 15.5 percent for SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who is paying the price for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Still, some 44 percent said while they were unhappy with the coalition of SYRIZA and the far-right, marginal, jingoistic, pro-austerity Independent Greeks (ANEL) there wasn’t a better alternative.

Only 3.5 percent said they are pleased with the government while a slight majority (51 percent) stated that they believe there is a better alternative even though whomever is in power will likely have to continue keep bending to the lenders, the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism-International Monetary Fund.

Some 73 percent said they think Tsipras is dragging his heels in talks with creditors to stay in power and only 18 percent that he is acting for the good of the country.

While 89.5 percent of respondents expressed disappointment in the party they voted for in the last elections, only 25 percent said a better administration is likely.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is a country that punishes hard work and criminalizes success, after a meeting with self-employed professionals and scientists who work in Greece, the Athens News Agency reported.

“I want our youth to live in a Greece that will recognize their work, reward their talent, and reward their labors. That is why I am in favor of a bold tax reduction,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He cites a simple table with an example he heard during the meeting with self-employed professionals where it shows that the new taxation, if a technical office manages to increase its income from 50,000 to 70,000 euros it will make only 1,000 euros of profit. “Why do it?” he asks.

“Instead of asking the young to make dreams and reach high, we give them disincentives. Instead of rewarding professionals who stay up late in their offices, in their medical offices, on construction sites, we remove their access to money that belongs to their own pocket,” he added.