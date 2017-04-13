Greek Artist’s Painting Sold for $132,000

LONDON – The Girl with a Pair of Doves by living Greek painter, Angelos Panagiotou, aka Angelos, was auctioned off for the top price of £106,250 including premium in The Greek Sale at the British auction house Bonhams, on Holy Monday, Apr. 10. The amount is equal to $132,186.

The artist Angelos was born in Farkadona, Trikala. He studied painting at the Fine Arts School of Athens with teacher Giorgo Mavroidis. He continued his studies making multiple trips to the museums of Europe and especially the Louvre, where he studied Western art.

His works are in many private collections and museums. He has participated in numerous exhibitions in Greece and abroad, mainly in Europe and the United States.

The periods of his career are: Religious (1983-1990), The Shroud (1995-1997), Pigeons (1990-2000), Still Life (1988-2002), Metaphysical Landscapes (2000-2008), and Full Moon Nights (2004-2006).

The auctioned painting, hopes to touch eternity, the universe, and carry a universal message. Angelos said, “I want my painting to be an emotional and spiritual retreat. I want to be a serene, peaceful image, opening a path to our inner redemption.”

His representative in New York, Irene Vandaraki said that she is especially pleased with the result as it justifies the assessments about the painter and his artistic value is provided by the Greek artists who have created large current in the United States and has quite significant private collections.

Angelos’ work was featured in the recent exhibition Phos/Greek Light which was held at the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City in December 2016.

Bonhams was founded in 1793 and is the largest historic auction house in Britain. With two rooms in London- one in New Bond Street and one in Knightsbridge- and eleven rooms in various parts of Britain the firm surpasses its competitors with auction houses in Switzerland, Monaco, Germany, and Australia.

As noted on their website, Bonhams holds two auctions of Greek paintings each year, which include works by Greek and European artists dating from the late 18th century to the present day. Greek artists whose works have sold well and even made records in the past include Theodore Jaques Ralli, Pericles Pantazis, Theofilios Hadjimichail, Thanos Tsingos, Alecos Condopoulos, and Nicholaos Gysis.