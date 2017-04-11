Helen in the Heights Opens April 11 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The team behind the much-praised, multi-honored Helen Greek Food and Wine are set to open their sister restaurant, the casual Greek taverna called Helen in the Heights, Houston Chronicle reports.

The new sibling, 1111 Studewood, takes the place of Arthur Ave Italian American, a concept the team closed last month after about eight months of operation. Their disappointment in the Italian concept’s failure in the Heights was met with an equal measure of excitement when the Helen team decided to rebrand the space as an extension of the Greek restaurant they opened to such acclaim.

Helen in the Heights, after a quick design turnaround, is ready to start serving up taverna-style food and drink on April 11.

Here are five things you need to know about Helen in the Heights: