Missile Strike Swings Pendulum of U.S.-Turkish Relations

By Amb. Patrick N. Theros

Where has President Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian air base left U.S.-Turkish relations?

Once again, we are confronted with the iron law of unexpected consequences.A few days ago, it appeared that the United States had chosen a path in Syria diametrically opposed to the interests of Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan.Until last week, President Trump had limited American interests in Syria to the “destruction” (not further defined) of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The American command had decided that the most effective military force on the ground to accomplish that objective were the Syrian Kurdish militias known as the YPD.We did not regard the Syrian Arab militias controlled by Ankara as effective fighters.

The Turks regard the YPD as an affiliate of the Marxist-oriented PKK which has waged a Kurdish war of independence in Turkey for more than two decades.Turkey faced a Hobbesian choice: cede control of its border with Syria to a Kurdish political party allied to its worst nightmare, or commit regular Turkish Armed forces into the Syrian quagmire fighting both Kurds and ISIS as well as possibly running afoul of the United States.

To add to Turkey’s problems, the Trump administration had more or less publicly announced that regime change in Damascus was not a practical option.Erdogan had declared the removal of Assad a vital national interest and a necessary precondition to ending Syria’s civil war and the threat to Turkish stability. Turkey feared a rapprochement between Presidents Trump and Putin that would leave Erdogan on the outside looking in.

Accordingly, Erdogan had begun to tack towards Russia on the assumption that with the United States playing a limited role, Russia would be left holding most of the cards. Erdogan had even gone so far as to state that Assad’s fate would be “decided by future negotiations.” The Russians responded positively and co-opted the Turks into a Moscow-sponsored peace process isolating the United States and pushing Turkey into working with the Iranians to keep the Kurds in their place.

The prospects for a U.S.-supported Kurdish controlled area on its borders and Trump’s decision to leave Assad in power not only tilted Ankara towards Moscow but frightened Erdogan into treating visiting American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rather shabbily.

The missile strikes, even if so far mostly symbolic than militarily effective, rearranged the board. American policy appears to have veered significantly away from Assad and Russia. Our UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, delivered a scathing condemnation of the Russian Government and Assad personally in a manner that must have delighted the Turkish President.Although the U.S. follow-up to the events of last weekend remains a matter of mystery, one cannot blame Erdogan for believing that tacking back towards the United States will work to his interest.“Safe-zones” for Syrian civilians guaranteed by American airpower, a long-time Turkish demand, appear to be back on the table.

The safe zones would allow Turkey to push a large percentage of the three million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey back across the border. He might even find an opening to insert Turkish ground troops with American support and under a U.S. air umbrella into Syrian border areas.

Such an intervention would not only deny the YPD control of strategic terrain but would position the Turks to take control of the attack on the ISIS “capital” of Raqqa and attack the YPD later when ISIS had been managed.In a best-case scenario, Turkey would then have made itself the “protector” of large Sunni-inhabited areas currently under attack from Iranian-backed Iraqi Shia forces from the east and Russian-backed Syrian Government and Hezbollah (Shi’a) militias from the west.

Erdogan has milked the missile strikes for domestic consumption, arguing that the United States has finally seen the light of his (Erdogan’s) sage insistence that Assad must go in hopes that this will persuade Turkish voters to give him the majority in the referendum for his new constitution.Should he win, he will rule as Turkey’s virtual dictator for the next decade or more.

If he loses, he will have even more need to act aggressively. History indicates that megalomaniacs such as Erdogan (I am no psychiatrist but the evidence for this diagnosis appears solid) cannot rest on their laurels.Continuing aggression becomes the necessary condition for survival in their minds.Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s subtle shift away from neutrality to labeling Assad and his Iranian and Hezbollah allies as a greater threat than ISIS, may also convince Erdogan that he can weaken Israel’s ties to Cyprus and Greece.

Knowledgeable Israeli contacts insist that Netanyahu hates Erdogan too much for such a change, but megalomaniacs do engage in self-delusion. In any event, Erdogan continues to rattle sabers in the Eastern Mediterranean, threatening he will not permit Cyprus to develop its gas fields and continuing aerial and naval violations in the Aegean.If he does believe he has American and Israeli acquiescence for further adventures he can do a lot of damage.

This admittedly alarmist view could prove unfounded. Trump may declare himself satisfied that he has proven his manhood with a single missile strike. If the Syrians and Russians are not foolish, they will permit Trump to brag that he is much tougher than his predecessor and not provoke him further.Erdogan would then find himself in the same box, far too busy to do much more than threaten his Western neighbors verbally.