Christos Anesti! Alithos Anesti!

By Eleni Sakellis

Pascha is a time for church and family. Celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Anastasi is a much bigger holiday in the Orthodox Christian tradition than even Christmas. The days of preparation, the strict fasting of Great Lent, the many, beautiful church services leading up to the holiday,bringing home the Holy Light to bless our homes, add a special quality that cannot quite be explained to those who have not experienced it.

The food is also a major part of the celebration. Inextricably linked with the church-going is the dyeing of red eggs on Holy Thursday and the tremendous amount of cooking and baking leading up to the feast on Easter Sunday.

The baking of lazarakia, koulourakia, tyropites, and flaounes brings families together to experience the traditions and recipes that have been passed down through the generations and connect us with our roots.The traditions also remind us of loved ones who are no longer with us, who we know through the Resurrection of Jesus and the trampling down of death, are only asleep.

It is fitting that this year, in time for Easter, which happens to fall on the same day for all Christians, a Greek restoration team completed a historic renovation of the Edicule,the shrine that tradition says houses the cave where Jesus was entombed and resurrected.

The limestone and marble structure stands at the center of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, one of the world’s oldest churches – a 12th-century building that stands on 4th-century remains.During the restoration project, the restorers also revealed some new discoveries about the tomb. On October 26, the team entered the inner sanctum of the shrine, the burial chamber of Jesus, and temporarily slid open an old marble layer covering the bedrock where Jesus’ body is said to have been placed.Below the outer marble layer was a white rose marble slab engraved with a cross, which the team dated to the late Crusader period of the 14th century.

Beneath that marble slab was an even older, grey marble slab protecting the bedrock, and mortar on the slab dates to the 4th century, when the Emperor Constantine ordered the Church of the Holy Sepulchreto be built.The restorers have cut a small window from the shrine’s marble walls for pilgrims to see – for the first time – the bare stone of the ancient burial cave.

This window into the past is remarkable and will undoubtedly make the Resurrection more real for those lucky enough to make the pilgrimage. It brings to mind the Bible passage for the Sunday after Pascha and what Jesus told the Apostle Thomas in John 20:19-31, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”

The true meaning of Pascha, the basis of the Christian faith, the defeat of death and darkness by the light of faith in Jesus Christ fills the season with hope and spirituality as no other time of year. So while we may enjoy the chocolate bunnies, the brightly-colored candies, and Easter egg hunts, the traditions of church and family are what make the celebration of Pascha so special. Making memories that will last a lifetime by spending time with friends and familyand enjoying a delicious meal together of traditional favorites is something to be cherished.

During these difficult times for so many people, when we hear about continuing crises, families divided, the persecution of Christians, and ongoing wars,it is important to remember the less fortunate and to pray for peace in world. We wish everyone Kali Anastasi and Happy Easter!