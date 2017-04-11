The Problem is Senators and Judges Were Once Lawyers

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

Exactly 419 days after the untimely death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for decades the preeminent voice of judicial restraint and original intent on the nation’s highest court, the U.S. Senate confirmed his successor, Neil Gorsuch, on April 7, by a majority vote of 54 to 45.

On March 16 of last year, a full eight months before the presidential election, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia on the bench. At that point, the only thing that stood in Garland’s way of joining the other eight justices on the High Court was official confirmation by the Senate, as per the U.S. Constitution’s “advice and consent” clause.

And that’s where the process broke down.

The Republicans wouldn’t even hold a confirmation hearing to vote on Garland, citing the imminence of the upcoming election as the determining factor, contending that its result would reflect the people’s choice about what type of justice ought to succeed Scalia. Granted, no one would mistake Garland for another Scalia in terms of judicial philosophy. But he is no one’s idea of a radical judicial activist, either. After all, when President Clinton nominated Garland to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1997, the Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved him; the vote was 76 to 23.

But that was twenty years ago, and in that time span an advice-and-consent process that was intended by the Framers to ensure that there were no blatant conflicts of interest (for instance, if President Trump had appointed his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry – who is actually a federal judge and would be well-qualified – to the Supreme Court), has become an unabashed ideological battle. For the most part, one can “count on” certain justices voting a certain way on issues like abortion, the right to bear arms, affirmative action, freedom of religion, the environment, immigration, and a host of others.

That’s why when Scalia died suddenly, Republicans scrambled to ensure that their strict constructionist lion wouldn’t be replaced by a progressive activist. Democrats, in turn, salivated at the prospect of doing just that.

That the Republicans in Congress allowed the entire year 2016 to pass without even so much as a hello to President Obama’s judicial consideration is disgraceful. That Democrats decided two wrongs do in fact make a right, and lambasted and filibustered the eminently qualified Gorsuch is equally disgraceful.

Justice, after all, is supposed to be blind and just, isn’t it? Yet Supreme Court justices have long been criticized for deciding what position to take and then cherrypicking the law that supports that position. And that should be no surprise, given that before they became judges, they were lawyers.

Keep in mind, lawyers are hired guns. They don’t seek what is just – they seek what is in their clients’ best interests. If a case can go either way, with plenty of law to support either side, attorneys will make sure to stick to the side that serves their clients. Why, then, should we be surprised when these same lawyers continue to put that mindset into practice once they become judges? Old habits are tough to break.

The same holds true for U.S. Senators (and politicians in general). Many of them were once lawyers too. Like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, in an impressive display of evenhanded journalism – sadly, such moments are few and far between for him – asked both McConnell and Schumer the right questions on the show’s April 2 broadcast. To McConnell: why didn’t the Republicans give Garland an up or down vote during all that time? To Schumer: if Democrats insist on a filibuster now, why did they establish the filibuster-busting “nuclear option” when they were in charge of the Senate?

Lawyers that they are, McConnell and Schumer mealy-mouthed. What they should have said, if they had a shred of integrity, would be: “Because we’re hypocrites. We don’t give a damn about fairness or justice. This is an ideological battle – our team vs. theirs. Our goal is to pack the court with likeminded thinkers, to make our side look good, and the other side look bad, so as to hoodwink gullible voters into voting for us and against them.”

I would be remiss if I did not point out that all of what I have described here are generalizations. Certainly, there are attorneys, judges, and elected officials who are decent, honest, and selfless human beings. But they are as difficult to find as a Trump supporter in the faculty lounge of an Ivy League institution.

One of the reasons Trump enjoyed appeal on the campaign trail is “because he is a businessman.” Perhaps a clearer reading of that sentiment might be, “because he’s not a lawyer.” Perhaps the reason Congress’ approval ratings often plummet even below 20 percent, and well below even the ratings of the most unpopular of presidents, is that far too many of them arrive at Capitol Hill directly from the practice of law – a profession that encourages them to do whatever they can, within legal bounds, to further their clients’ interests, even when that runs contrary to the greater good. Is that the profession from which we ought to choose our politicians?

Thankfully, the number of lawyers in Congress has experienced a slow but steady decline over the years, and now the majority of congresspersons are actually not attorneys. Hopefully, that favorable trend can continue with each ensuing congressional election.

So the next time you wonder why a congressperson can’t give a straight answer, or why the court handed down a decision that smells foul, look beneath the veneer and picture those elected officials and jurists arguing before a court of law, or drafting a motion from their law offices – because that’s where they learned how to mealy-mouth.