Greek Bank Chief’s Wife Sues Journalist for Slander Over Influence Claims

ATHENS – Greek journalist Costas Vaxevanis, who was cleared of violating the privacy of tax cheats with secret Swiss bank accounts after publishing their names has been sued for libel by the wife of Bank of Greece chief Yannis Stournaras for writing she got state funding because of her husband’s influence.

Stavroula Nikolopoulou lodged the complaint which led to Vaxevanis briefly being detained by police after a prosecutor said an investigation was warranted.

She took legal action on after an article appeared in Vaxevanis’s newspaper Documento. She said the article alleging she got state funding for medical conferences because of her husband was untrue.

In a statement, Nikolopoulou described the article as defamatory and said the article “demeans me as a professional when he alleges that I use my husband’s influence to acquire ‘jobs”.

In a statement, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – which earlier ordered a raid of Stournaras’ house – blasted the suit as an “attack against journalism and freedom of speech” even though critics said the government is trying to muzzle its critics too.

The article poses “certain crucial questions about the public health sector which demand serious and substantiated answers,” the statement added.

The Documento article accused Stournaras of “following the cheap method of ‘lecturing’ at conferences organized by his spouse and sponsored by pharmaceutical industries, without honoring his institutional role or keeping up appearances.”

It also alleged that Stournaras’ family “has ties to” former defense minister Yannos Papantoniou who is under investigation for alleged kickbacks in connection with defense deals he signed.