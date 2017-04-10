Miami Herald journalist Nicholas Nehamas shared in the Pulitzer Prize for his work covering the Panama Papers scandal, the international investigation that exposed how crooks and millionaires use the secret world of offshore companies.

The 2017 prize for explanatory reporting was awarded to the Herald, its parent company McClatchy and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for their dive into a massive cache of leaked documents that revealed a financial system of tax havens preferred by tax dodgers, corrupt politicians and drug dealers whose money often wound up in Miami real estate.

Reporters and editors huddled in the newsroom — cell phones and cameras in hand — around Morin and Panama Papers reporter Nicholas Nehamas. A second Panama Papers reporter, South America correspondent Jim Wyss, was patched in on video via Skype from Bogota. Everyone broke into cheers after each announcement. Then came the hugs.

Nehamas covers real estate, the economy and jobs. He has also written for the New York Daily News, the Bergen Record and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He was graduated with a Master’s Degree from the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism at Columbia Journalism School and from Harvard in 2011, with a degree in the Field of Study Classics in Greek and Latin and was the winner of the Smythe Prize Smythe Prize in Greek for a senior thesis on political implications of theatrical festivals in democratic Athens. He received Highest Honors in Classics.

While at The Latitude News in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he wrote about the great Greek poet C.P. Cavafy, in a piece called Being Greek is an Idea that he admired Cavafy’s verse, skill and exquisite understanding of tone.

“I am moved by his reflections on time’s tragic march and the forbidden love of his inner life. But I read Cavafy most of all because he reminds me that being Greek is an idea, not a bloodline,”and said the poet’s work was needed ore than even “In the age of Chrysi Avgi,” taking a shot at the neo-Nazi Golde Dawn party that has risen to third among Greek political parties with their anti-immigrant, racist, screeds.

Nehamas wrote that, “Hellenism is inclusive, multilingual, ever-changing. The Lacedaimonians can stay

at home in Sparta. Alexander did not need them. But we today need Cavafy more than ever. The golden dawn is rising; let true Greeks hope its dusk comes soon.

He’s an Investigative reporter at the Miami Herald with a focus on data and used to cover real estate and business. Before that, the Affordable Care Act.

He also worked on general assignment and enterprise stories and wrote and reported the Herald’s entries for the McClatchy series “Contract to Cheat,” a national investigation into construction companies that won federal stimulus jobs, exploited their workers, cheated on their taxes and undercut law-abiding competitors.

At Latitude News he reported and wrote more than 230 features and blog posts for the online magazine covering international news for an American audience. He broke an investigative story on the Ranch for Kids in Montana and its conflict with the Russian government over adopted children.

He also produced weekly podcast on topics from gun control to craft beer. Solicited and edited articles from freelancers around the world and managed social media accounts. The Christian Science Monitor syndicated stories on business innovation in the developing world. Other work appeared in Mental Floss and The Week