Recipes for Leftover Easter Eggs

By Eleni Sakellis

Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods, but if you got carried away with egg dyeing this year, you may be stuck with a few dozen hard-boiled eggs too many. Luckily, eggs are also extremely versatile and there are several different ways to use them up. The following recipes will help keep you from spending the next two weeks eating plain hard-boiled eggs for breakfast every day.

A nutrient dense food, eggs are an excellent source of choline and selenium, a good source of high-quality protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and riboflavin, and arealso rich in the essential amino acid leucine, which plays a unique role in stimulating muscle protein synthesis, for only 70 calories per egg. Recent studies have shown that eggs have positive effects on weight management, muscle strength, healthy pregnancy, brain function, and eye health. Eating an egg a day may even reduce the risk of stroke and adding eggs to saladsmay increasethe absorption of vitamin E.

Tasty Greek Egg Salad

6 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

3/4 cup tomatoes, chopped

3/4 cup cucumber, chopped

6 tablespoons feta

3 tablespoons kalamata olives, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

6 whole-wheat pitas, toasted

In a mixing bowl,stir together the Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and the garlic. Fold in the hard-boiled eggs, the chopped tomatoes, the chopped cucumber, feta, and chopped kalamata olives. Season with black pepper to taste. Serve with a side salad and the toasted whole-wheat pitas. If preferred, serve on toasted bread as an egg salad sandwich.

Greek Grain Bowls with Eggs

For those unfamiliar with the latest food trend, grain bowls are not really a new concept. They are basically a type of salad with grains as a base topped with a variety of vegetables, a protein of your choice, and usually a light dressing. It’s a great way to use up leftovers as in the following recipe.

Greek Grain Bowls with Eggs

2 cups cooked brown rice

2 small cucumbers, diced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup cooked chick peas

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 hard-boiled eggs, cut in half

For the dressing:

¼ cup Greek extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons tahini

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons water

1½ teaspoons dried turmeric

¼ teaspoon Greek sea salt, more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

In a large bowl, stir together the cooked brown rice, the cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, the chick peas, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top the grain bowl with the hard-boiled eggs.

To make the dressing, in a mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic cloves, water, turmeric, sea salt, and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Drizzle over the top of the grain bowl and serve immediately.Makes about 4 servings.

To cook the brown rice, bring 3 ½ cups of water to a boil in a saucepan over medium high heat, reduce heat and add 1 cup of brown rice. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon sea salt and allow to simmer until the water is absorbed and the rice cooked. Cover to keep warm until ready to use. Store any leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator.