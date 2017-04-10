Dr. Christos Katsetos Laid to Rest in Loutraki, Greece

LOUTRAKI, GREECE – The eminent Dr. Christos Katsetos, well-respected doctor and professor, was buried on Thursday, April 6 in Loutraki.

Relatives and friends gathered to bid farewell at the Holy Virgin Mary Giatrissa Church. Among those in attendance were his parents, Demetrios and Mary, and his brother Thanasis. Dr. Christos Katsetos, who passed away on March 21, a day after the 59th birthday, was born on March 20, 1958 in Athens.

After obtaining his MD from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, he studied in the United Kingdom in Southampton General Hospital and at London’s Institute of Psychiatry. Dr. Katsetos came to the United States in 1983 and trained in pathology and neuropathology in Pittsburgh, PA, Brown University in Rhode Island, the University of Virginia, and Beth Israel Medical Center in New York.

In 1990, he initiated his academic career at Hahnemann University as an Assistant Professor and Director of Neuropathology at Hahnemann Hospital.

Throughout the years, he was promoted to Research Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology, and Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, at Drexel University College of Medicine (DUCOM). He was the neuropathologist of the Departments of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hahnemann University Hospital and St Christopher’s Hospital for Children (SCHC).

Dr. Katsetos wrote more than 100 papers for scientific journals and received many international honors for his work. Many of his articles on scientific subjects have since become reference writings for scientists around the world.

A remarkable clinician, Dr. Katsetos was always looking for the clinical-pathological or radiological-pathological connections in the diagnosis of autopsies and biopsies. His great teaching skills were appreciated by all his students, residents and fellows.

As a researcher, he greatly contributed to a various areas of medicine, especially in the areas of Neonatal Neurology and Mitochondrial Disorders. His foremost contribution to science has been in the study of brain tumors.

Messages from friends in the United States and Greece, characterized him as a “rare man” and “a diamond of knowledge and wisdom.” An outstanding human being, colleague, and friend, he was always available to help others. His life has been an example of energy, optimism, and vitality.

Dr. Katsetos was ill with pneumonia and then suffered a stroke, was admitted to the intensive care unit, but unfortunately passed away.

A longtime daily reader of the National Herald, Dr. Katsetos had communicated regularly with the newspaper, because above and beyond his scientific training and professional achievements, he was also a fervent Greek patriot and cared very much about the national issues of Greece.

His brother Thanasis delivered the eulogy at the funeral. He said, “Although Christos spent the last 41 years away, having chosen to make a career abroad, we were still very close.”

All those present in the church were moved by emotion when the bereaved mother, Mary, spoke in a trembling voice, “My Christakis, I will soon come and find you, I feel it.”

A memorial service was also held for Dr. Katsetos on Friday, April 7 at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation: http://fcancer.org.