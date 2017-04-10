NEW YORK – High school seniors and college students still have time to apply for the 3rd annual Eleftheria Scholarship Awards. Applications are due on Saturday, Apr. 15.

Eligible students should submit an essay on the following topic: “The principles of our contemporary Western civilization are based on the principles of Hellenic and Roman civilization and Christianity. What principles of Western civilization are due exclusively to Greek civilization, what exclusively to the Roman civilization and/or both?” “Οι αρχές του συγχρόνου Δυτικού Πολιτισµού µας βασίζονται στις αρχές του Ελληνικού και Ρωµαϊκού Πολιτισµού και στον Χριστιανισµό. Ποιες αρχές του Δυτικού Πολιτισµού οφείλονται αποκλειστικά στον Ελληνικό Πολιτισµό, ποιες αποκλειστικά στον Ρωµαϊκό Πολιτισµό ή και στους δύο;’’

The awards will be presented at the Hermes Expo Awards Dinner at the Concordville Inn, Concordville, PA on Wednesday, Apr. 26 from 4-8 PM. Applications are online at: hermesexpo.com/scholarship. E-mail application and essay to: Aphrodite@hellenicnews.com.

The committee: Professor Christos Evangeliou, Dr. Dimitris Faller, Dr. Costas Fountzoulas, Dimitris Hios, Professor Michael Kirifidis, Dr. Dean C. Lomis, Chris Mavris-Morgan, Professor Aristotelis Michopoulos, Honorable Aris Melissaratos, Professor Dimitri Monos, Mrs. Maria Papageorgiou, Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, Alex Karas, George Karas, Aphrodite Kotrotsios, Paul Kotrotsios, and Vasilis Mataragas.

For those interested in establishing a scholarship endowment and or to help participate in this organization that allocates 100% of the proceeds to the Eleftheria Scholarship Awards via the Mid Atlantic Greek American Foundation (MAGAF), email Aphrodite@hellenicnews.com.

Last year, $22,500 was raised and distributed. New endowments this year include: In Memory of Gus Tsionas by his family, The Velvendinon Society Philopatria, Dr. Aphrodite Karas, and Basil & Demi Kollias.