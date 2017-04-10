Jimmy Fallon Sings About Greek “Gyro” on the Tonight Show (Video)

Luke Bryan struggles to order lunch in a new musical skit with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

In the video, Luke and Jimmy are seen on the street and getting ready to order from a food cart. Luke realizes he doesn’t know how to say the word “gyro” and doesn’t want to embarrass himself so he points at the picture instead. He then goes into a funny music video!

“Is it gee-ro, jyro, here-o, or yai-ro? Never been filled with so much doubt. Is it gwy-ro, ga-hee-ro, yurro, or worbtse? We can safely rule that last one out,” he sings.



The music video for Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon’s song “I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro. Lyrics:

I was born in southwest Georgia,

Always tried to make my daddy proud.

But of all the things I learned there,

Never learned how to say that word out loud

I just want something to eat,

Made with a vertical rotisserie of lamb meat.

I think I know just what you’re goin’ through,

The way they spell that gosh darn word seems like a trap

It’s just lamb meat and other stuff, rolled up in a pita

I wish they just called it a lamb-tzatziki wrap.

I could eat a thousand ounces,

If I just knew how to pronounce it.

Is it gee-ro, jyro, here-o, or yai-ro?

Never been filled with so much doubt.

Is it gwy-ro, ga-hee-ro, yurro, or worbtse?

We can safely rule that last one out.

Can’t believe I don’t know how to say it,

I eat so many that you’d really think I would.

Well my friend, it looks like we’re in a pickle.

Actually a pickle on that wrap sounds pretty good.

Well I always thought I was a pretty cultured dude.

Been to the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall and the Louvre.

I’m fluent in Italian, and proficient in Croatian,

But when it comes to the pronunciation of this particular world, I’m an abomination.

Is it gee-ro, is it jyro? I’ll ask my friend from Cairo.

He’s usually pretty good with this stuff.

Or maybe I’ll just mumble it when I place my order.

Not so fast, I call your bluff.

Well uh…how would you pronounce it then?

“Yeer-o.”

It is yeer-o, it is yeer-o! Now I know it’s yeer-o!

The truth is so delicious to find!

No more fear-o, you’re a hero, cuz now I know it’s yeer-o!

I finally got some peace of mind.

We finally got some peace of mind.