Tsipras Says New Democracy Tried to Sabotage Troika Austerity Deal

ATHENS – After agreeing to another round of austerity he swore to reject, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said rival political parties tried to undercut his deal with international creditors as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.01 billion) he swore he would never seek nor accept.

The coalition government, which includes the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) accepted post-2018 additional pension cuts and taxes on the low-income to get the release of more monies.

Tsipras said this would be linked to debt relief from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) but they haven’t agreed to that caveat he set.

Tsipras told a meeting of his party members, some of whom have openly grumbled that he betrayed its principles even though they supported him, that, “some clearly wanted the (second) review (of the Greek program) not to conclude, either because some outside the country insisted on historically debunked scenarios of Grexit, or because some inside the country did not want us to be the ones to lead the country out of the crisis.”

In a shot at the main opposition New Democracy which holds double-digit leads in polls after he reneged on anti-austerity promises, he said the Conservatives hoped to block the deal so there would be early elections.

“The system that for decades plundered the country tried to directly overthrow us by its involvement in the review (process). This attempt didn’t succeed, and they are now before a strategic impasse. The government would have preferred an ideological opponent and not a coterie of vindictive far-rightists and privileged scions, who suffer from a power withdrawal syndrome,” he said.