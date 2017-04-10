Political, Economic Uncertainty, Bureaucracy Pushes Investors Away

ATHENS – Repeated promises to cut red tape haven’t materialized, a problem that has combined with lingering political and economic uncertainty to keep investors away

“Entrepreneurship detests uncertainty,” Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Executive Vice-President Constantinos Bitsios told the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

He said, for example, that The Netherlands exports in a day; Europe in a week, and Greece in 15 days, sending out a business-unfriendly signal.

He said that high taxes with changing rates, continuing capital controls and expensive borrowing – with few loans given during a seven-year economic crisis is also sending existing firms fleeing to other countries or giving up.

Bitsios said SEV is promoting its ExportReady initiative, which aims to offer tips and information for Greek businesses interested in expanding their activities into overseas markets, while noting that 70 percent of SEV’s members are small-to-medium-sized enterprises.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has failed to put together a plan to increase Foreign Direct Investment and instead has added new layers of bureaucracy that ranks Greece competitively with countries such as Uganda in property market transactions with the average cost of dealing with paperwork amounting to about 1,0000 euros, some $1058.