Bollywood Sets Sights On Cyprus Locations for Indian-made Films

The world’s biggest movie market – India, not the United States – is looking at Cyprus for more location shoots and is being wooed and trying to become more friendly to filmmakers.

Like Greece, Cyprus shoos away movie making with its notorious bureaucracy and lack of incentives for shooting.

But Natasa Pillides, the head of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) told the Cyprus Mail that she wants to change that.

“We attended a film festival in India in February, and there is an interest in new locations such as Cyprus if there are the right conditions,” Pillides said.

“We need to make them comfortable, and by this I mean there should be no delay in the process such as getting their equipment out of the port without delay and give visas to the crew within a reasonable time.”

She said a package is being prepared to lure the Bollywood film makers. “There was a lot of interest from the [Indian] producers. We expect 10 to 20 to visit Cyprus but there could be more,” Pillides said. “There has as yet not been a firm date for the visits but it will be very soon after Easter.”

According to the Under-Secretary to the President, Constantinos Petrides, there is also interest from other countries such as Russia.

But there still is no unitary authority responsible for issuing filming permits. Both local and international producers are required to contact the relevant authorities and services themselves to obtain the necessary permits.

“There is going to be our own package. We are not giving direct subsidies but different tax exemptions,” he added.

Pillides said the full package needed to be finalised before details could be disclosed, but that definitely the situation had changed from the old days when film crews were not even allowed in the country.