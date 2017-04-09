Human Rights and America

By Antonis H. Diamataris

If the United States differs from the rest of the world – and it does – it is because it was built and is based on certain universal values, such as human dignity, equality, freedom of speech and of the press, and the freedom to choose a country’s leaders.

It was these revolutionary ideas – at that time, in 1776 – that established it in the imagination of the peoples of the world, and that compel millions from all over the earth to want to immigrate to it even today.

It is therefore with great concern and sadness that I am following the removal of these principles – this “soft power,” if you will, the intellectual or idealistic power – of American foreign policy that has brought so many benefits to the country itself as well as to the rest of the world.

Today, that power is being relinquished with the stroke of a pen, to a shortsighted policy of immediate pursuits, to serve shortsighted political interests.

Specifically, the support of human rights in U.S.-friendly countries was the standard American policy for decades by both political parties. These efforts have not always yielded the expected results, but they certainly had some impact. For example, the United States would refuse to cooperate with a dictatorial or authoritarian government, to sell them arms, airplanes, etc. if it violated the human rights of its citizens. That policy was also implemented during the years of dictatorship in Greece.

However, the policy is now being abandoned by the State Department.

Human rights are generally regarded as an obstacle to America’s immediate economic interests. The requirement that human rights be implemented abroad is probably troublesome, especially now that there are other sources besides the United States to supply weapon systems.

But in the long run, besides the moral aspect – which is important – this policy will have serious implications for American interests because it will lead to extremes, it will radicalize the youth against America.

The United States will lose its good reputation and will make competition with other countries, such as China and Russia, more difficult.

Generally, there ought to be concern about the path many countries follow today, toward less democracy and less sensitivity. The developing trend for weak democracies under philosophically authoritarian leaders, who govern through unofficial channels of benefit distribution and claim to provide pro-Western stability in their countries to be very disturbing. A trend, among others, that also prevails in the Balkans, according to institutes that study that region.

The benefits of diplomacy and of the insistence on respect for human rights may not always be evident, but they are less costly than weapons.