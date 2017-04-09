Letter to the Editor: Sadly, the Greek Sprit Of Revolution is Fizzling

To the Editor:
Each year, March 25th and April 1st mark the days when revolutionary Greeks took up arms against the Ottomans and the EOKA fighters rose against British colonialism. Both revolutions liberated the Hellenic nation. They did so because of a spirit of defiance driven by a strong leadership; a leadership with a vision to defend the nation from foreign domination.
Thousands of Greeks celebrate that glorious past and a sea of “galanolefki” (blue-white) flags are raised in the air in lively parades that makepeople proud of their ancestry.
Today, it is a different story. That wonderful revolutionary Greek spirit of defiance has fizzled out long time ago and replaced by inglorious politicians and their petty political parties and in so doing, reduced Greece and Cyprus to a humiliating subjugation to a group of bankers, plutocracy, and the EU.
Things in Cyprus went one step further; citizens are gradually programmed to question their Hellenic roots. It is as if they are trying to wipe out any Hellenic historical reference of the past. The recent fiasco with the 1950s referendum speaks clearly what kind of people govern Cyprus.
This is the New Greek spirit of the day; one of complacency, corruption and national scandal without a strong leadership to do the right thing. In the name of political correctness, the BBF would certainly destroy Hellenism on the island. Yet, politicians continue to push and humiliate the nation with their behavior to sign such a BBF deal that would legalize the presence of thousands of Muslims settlers and refugees on the island. Muslim birth rate would certainly change the demographic character of Cyprus forever.
Today is a sad day in remembrance of those brave men and women who had given up their lives for freedom and now lay in forgotten graves. One asks – is this what they died for? I don’t think so.
Andreas C. Chrysafis
London, ENG
Andreas C. Chrysafis is author of the book Andartes.
The writer of this article is mistaken, if he thinks that the Greek spirit of revolution is not alive any more. Its still alive and its causing problems. Look at the daily protests, that bring the capital to a halt. Look at the so called ‘Students” that use the Panteion as a revolutionary den and fight the police daily. Look at the ones that refuse to pay the road tolls, or follow the law. And so many other instances of “resistance” that the country is suffering. Corruption and crooked politicians were always a feature of Greek life. And yet, Greece rose from the petty infighting and fought the Turks for 10 years and then, the Italians and Germans and kept Greece alive. This writer must have some romantic idea, that Greeks were once “noble”. No, they were always human, with all the frailties that come along with being human. But, they always rallied, when rallying was needed. Revolution is not appropriate for these times. As for the Cypriots, they know they’re Greek. They will always be Greek. How can anyone tell them otherwise? They” ll laugh him off the stage.