Our Everyday Greek: At Easter Clink Red Eggs and Say Χριστός Ανέστη in Greek

By Dimitra Pontoporou

At Greek Easter we dye red eggs. The red color symbolizes Christ’s blood and the egg itself the resurrection, the new life. During dinner, we clink them (crack them together). The one who taps the end of his/her egg lightly against the end of the other’s egg says “Christ has risen” and the other responds: “Truly, He is risen.”

RED

This Easter we dye red eggs (βάφουμε κόκκινα αυγά) and learn to say Χριστός Ανέστη in Greek.

VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Ο κόκκινος O KOkinos red (masc.)

Η κόκκινη EE KOkini red (fem.)

Το κόκκινο TO KOkino red (neut.)

Ο κατακόκκινος, -η, -ο O kataKOkinos, -i, -o vibrant red

Το Πάσχα TO Pasha Easter

Βάφω VAfo I dye, I paint

Τσουγκράω tsooGRAo crack

Χριστός hriSTOS Christ

Χριστός Ανέστη hriSTOS aNEsti Christ is risen

Αληθώς Ανέστη aliTHOS aNEsti He is truly risen

Η Ανάσταση EE aNAstasi Resurrection, Anastasi Service

Ο ήλιος O EElios sun

Το ηλιοβασίλεμα TO iliovaSEElema sunset

Η ανατολή EE anaTOli sunrise

Η φωτιά EE fotiyA fire

Note that Ανάσταση and Aνέστη have the same root.

The masculine adjectives’ endings in the cases are the same as those of the masculine nouns ending in -ος: ο κόκκινος ήλιος. The feminine adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the feminine nouns ending in -η: η κόκκινη γραμμ-ή. The neuter adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the neuter nouns endings in -o: το κόκκιν-ο αυγ-ό.

Singular: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: ο κόκκιν-ος ήλι-ος η κόκκιν-η γραμμ-ή το κόκκιν-ο αυγ-ό

Gen.: του κόκκιν-ου ήλι-ου της κόκκιν-ης γραμμ-ής του κόκκιν-ου αυγ-ού

Acc.: τον κόκκιν-ο ήλι-ο την κόκκιν-η γραμμ-ή το κόκκιν-ο αυγ-ό

Voc.: κόκκιν-ε ήλι-ε κόκκιν-η γραμμ-ή κόκκιν-ο αυγ-ό

Plural: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: οι κόκκινοι ήλι-οι οι κόκκιν-ες γραμμ-ές τα κόκκιν-α αυγ-ά

Gen.: των κόκκιν-ων ήλι-ων των κόκκιν-ων γραμμ-ών των κόκκιν-ων αυγ-ών

Acc.: τους κόκκιν-ους ήλι-ους τις κόκκιν-ες γραμμ-ές τα κόκκιν-α αυγ-ά

Voc.: κόκκιν-οι ήλι-οι κόκκιν-ες γραμμ-ές κόκκιν-α αυγ-ά

EXERCISES

The word color, το χρώμα, is neuter in Greek. Therefore, when we talk about the color, we put the adjective in the neuter gender, singular, κόκκινο, like in the given examples:

Το χρώμα του ήλιου στο ηλιοβασίλεμα είναι …..

Το χρώμα του ήλιου στο ηλιοβασίλεμα είναι κόκκινο.

Τo χρώμα των αυγών είναι …..

Τo χρώμα των αυγών είναι κόκκινο.

Note that, though the eggs are in the plural, the word red is in the singular, because it modifies the word το χρώμα, which is in the singular number.

1.1. Το Πάσχα το χρώμα των αυγών είναι ….. (red).

1.2. Το χρώμα του αυγού είναι ….. (red).

1.3. Στην ανατολή το χρώμα του ήλιου είναι ….. (vibrant red).

Put the adjective ο κόκκινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, singular number, like in the given example:

Η φωτιά είναι …..

Η φωτιά είναι κόκκινη.

2.1. Το αυγό του Πάσχα είναι …..

2.2. Εγώ βάφω το αυγό …..

Put the adjective ο κόκκινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, and plural number.

3.1. Το Πάσχα βάφουμε τα αυγά …..

3.2. Η γιαγιά μου βάφει τα αυγά …..

Put the adjective ο κόκκινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, number and case.

5.1. Το Πάσχα τσουγκράμε τα ….. αυγά και λέμε Χριστός Ανέστη.

5.3. Η Μαρία τσουγκράει το ….. αυγό και λέει Χριστός Ανέστη.

5.4. Ο Πέτρος τσουγκράει το ….. αυγό του με τη Μαρία και λέει Αληθώς Ανέστη.

5.5. Στην Ανάσταση ο Πέτρος και η Μαρία τσουγκράνε τα ….. αυγά τους.

5.5. Ο Πέτρος και η Μαρία τρώνε τα ….. αυγά τους.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.