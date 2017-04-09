Marching Orders – By Phyllis “Kiki” Sembos

“I could hardly walk here with that wind!” said John, settling down in his seat. “Now, that’s a real March day out there!” Dimos agreeing said, “One Day icy, the next warm. In my town in Kalamata, it was called, ‘LoLo Marti’, crazy March.”George informed them, stirring his coffee, “A lot happens in this month; there’s the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Greek Parade and this year we’re in for a special treat.

A very proud Yiannisintends to parade down the avenue.” The others looked at him as if he’d just grown a greenbeard. “What!” uttered Dimos, slamming his cup down. Shrugging, George tried not to laugh. “That’s what Areti told my wife day’s ago.” Dimos was thoughtful. Then he asked, “In what section?” Shrugging, George told them he didn’t know. “I doubt there’s a segment called Marousanakislaki, is there?”Then, John said, “Possibly, it could be a small section to a larger group.”Just then Yiannis strode in, got his coffee and sat in the empty seat beside Kipreos who asked him, “We just heard that you’re going to march in the parade, Yiannis. That true?” Chinhigh, looking proud, Yiannis nodded and said, “That’s’ right! Why not? Just let them try and stop me! I got a letter from the president of my club insisting I can’t march.”

Dimos asked, “Why not?” Firming his chin, Yiannis told him, “On a very minor reason. Because I haven’t paid all my dues, that’s why not! Now he tells me? I’m a busy man! It slipped my mind, that’s all.” Dimos advised, “Yiannis, why not just pay up and march, if that’s what you want to do. Simple enough!” Stirring his coffee with vigor, Yiannis insisted, “I’ve been a member for…ah, a long time. Not paying dues for a little while shouldn’t prevent me from marching. That’s being unreasonable and prejudice! I’ll not be intimidated!I’ll pay up, sooner or later.” John said, “Dues are expected yearly. If I recall correctly, Yiannis, it’s not just a couple of months that you owe. And, I recall your president telling us when he came here to Dixon’s last yearthat you’ve not paid for a couple of years. That’s not right! If you want to be a member in good standing, you’ve got to pay your dues – like everyone else.”

Growing pink around the cheeks, Yiannis sputtered, “ok, ok. I owe for a couple of …ye – years. – about two, maybe.” Kipreos, calmly corrected, “Three!” Yiannis snorted. “I’ll give him a check at the parade. They haven’t got so many members that they can actfinicky. Besides! Areti ironed my costume. It took her a lot of hot hours to press out all the wrinkles.” George sputtered, “Costume? You’re not …you can’t – you’re going to wear a Foustanella?” “ Why not? That’s traditional – what Greek soldiers wore.” George, suppressing a grin, said, “Maybe it’s not the dues they object to. You’re not exactly the foustanella type.Kids and young guys can get away with it. You’re a little too old for that.” Kipreos added, “And, too short!” Yiannis insisted he’d get his way. “I’m going to march, or…” “Or?” They asked in unison.Thoughts tumbled,Yiannis tried to think of a reasonable response. “Or, I may never attend meetings. I’ll renounce my membership as a Marousanakislaki member, that’s what!” Rubbing his chin, John said, “I don’t think you’ll cause any pandemonium with that threat. Better to swallow yourstubbornness, pay up and march.” “I’m going to march! My family expects meto march. And, march I will!” Dimos tried to placate him.“Be reasonable!” Huffing, Yiannis spouted, “I am reasonable! They’re not reasonable!”Clinking his spoon against his coffee cup for attention,George announced, seriously, “I agree with you, Yiannis! Dues are small potatoes when you think about it. That’s an issue for the meetings. I’ll tell you what, Yiannis!” Yiannis perked up, anxious to hear what his usually, contrary friend had to say. He just might come up with a solution. “What!” he asked, anxiously. “It’s the principal of the thing! You don’t need them! Wear your costumeAreti painstakingly ironedfor you. You’re marching! Go to Fifth Avenue.”Yiannis, surprised, said, “Go?” “Sure!Don’t forget! It’s not the only parade in town. Wear your Foustanella, your tsarouhia and red cap and gomarch – in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. That’ll show them!”