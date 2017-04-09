A Greek-American Voted for Trump; Months Later her Husband Deported

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – Roberto Beristain walked south over the border into Mexico late Tuesday night, 20 years after he crossed the same boundary into the US.

He moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where, working at a restaurant as a bus boy, he met the woman who would become his wife, Helen, a Greek immigrant, who was a waitress. The couple have three children together, all born in the US, ages 15, 14 and 8.

His wife, a naturalised US citizen, voted for Mr. Trump. A Republican, she agreed with the idea that criminals shouldn’t be in the US illegally, but said she never imagined her husband, who has no criminal record, would be targeted, Wall Street Journal reported.

Federal immigration authorities had known for years that Mr. Beristain, 43, was in the US illegally, despite a deportation order from 2000. The Obama administration in 2012 granted him permission to stay as long as he checked in with immigration officials and proved he was staying out of trouble.

Then, on Tuesday night, immigration officials “suddenly told me it was time to go,” Mr. Beristain said in written statement provided by his attorneys. “They told me to get my stuff, they put me in the back of a van and sped toward the border.”

