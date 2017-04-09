Weirton Greek Orthodox Church All Saints to Celebrate 100 Years

WEIRTON — The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will commemorate 100 years of faith, family and tradition May 12-14 with a centennial celebration, including a worship service led by Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America and head over the 1.5 million practicing Greek Orthodox Christians across the country, and Metropolitan Savas, who leads the local Metropolis of Pittsburgh that includes All Saints, Weirton Daily Times reports.

“To have such a holy man come to Weirton — it’s humbling,” Lamone Glyptis, Centennial Committee Chair, said of Demetrios.

Demetrios and Savas will celebrate the Mother’s Day Divine Liturgy with archdeacons and local priests, including the Rev. Frank Milanese, All Saints pastor, May 14 at the church located at 3528 West St.

Milanese said this was a rare opportunity to attend a liturgy given by Demetrios and only the third time an archbishop has visited the church. Archbishop Iakovos visited during the church’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1967, and Archbishop Athenagoras laid the cornerstone for the current church structure in 1947. Athenagoras would go on to become Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras of Constantinople, head of all the Orthodox Christians in the world.

