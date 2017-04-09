After Years of Delays, Greece’s First Official Mosque Sees May Opening’

ATHENS – A state-paid official mosque – the first in Greece – will open in May, a month later than expected, the government said, despite vehement objections and threats from critics.

The government is bearing the 800,000-euro ($850,920) cost during a crushing economic crisis as it’s been cutting pension benefits and education and health care budgets.

It’s been constructed in the neighborhood of Votanikos and is finally on track to open, the representative of the joint venture and managing director of INTRAKAT construction company Petros Souretis told the Athens Macedonian News Agency.

The 1,000-square meter facility will include a worship area for 300 men, a worship area for 50 women, auxiliary rooms, an office for the imam and an office for the muezzin.

The works started in November and the building’s foundations were laid in February.

Greece’s ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party said earlier the mosque “will not have a good end,” in an ominous warning from Ilias Panagiotaros, one of the most strident of the party’s lawmakers, all of whom are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, said, “With the help of God – I repeat that – this mosque will not have a good end,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“We have done many protests and of course we will do much more,” he said at an anti-mosque rally in January, surrounded by a few hundred supporters raising flaming torches and waving the Greek flag alongside the party’s red-and-black flag featuring its swastika-like emblem.

There are more than 500,000 Muslims in Greece but they have been using makeshift mosques, including in basements and warehouses, to pray. Golden Dawn vehemently objects to the mosque and has hinted at violent reprisals.

The mosque has taken so long to develop because of frequent protests from critics who point out that Turkey has plans to make a mosque of the venerated Hagia Sophia Church in Istanbul.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanantidis told Parliament last year that Athens was the only European capital “to be deprived of such a religious space.”

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in May, 2016 said the construction was long overdue and would proceed despite objections.

The government, he said, would push ahead “out of respect for the Muslim residents in our capital, but also because we are obliged to actively defend our values.”

“We need the mosque for our new generation, for our youth… to feel equal in law, equal in society,” said Greece’s Muslim Association spokeswoman Anna Stamou, a Greek who converted to Islam said previously.

