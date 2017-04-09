By Antonis H. Diamataris

In 2009, when then-new Greek Ambassador to the United States Vassilis Kaskarelis visited our offices to make our acquaintance, he made it clear from the beginning of the conversation that although he is a diplomat, he always speaks bluntly to everyone.

And that’s exactly what he did.

I remembered that while reading his book The Perfect Storm – NATO after the Attack of September 11 (Metaixmio Publications), which he recently presented in Athens in the presence of almost all representatives of the country’s political leadership and diplomatic body.

Do not miss the chance to read it.

Take note that since March, 2013, Amb. Kaskarelis has served as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Management Team of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Kaskarelis’ book has already been widely discussed, which is proof of the respect and appreciation he enjoys.

As usual, though, the media focuses its attention on the most striking point, in terms of being unusual or scandalous. In that case, their main interest concerns an excerpt from the book selected by the Greek newspaper To Vima, in the lack of preparation and interest by then-Greek Foreign Minister George Papandreou for a meeting with then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is apparent. And the most outrageous part is that he simply left, and sent Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoris Niotis as his replacement.

But the essence of the book by this profound, world-class diplomat, does not focus on that. The essence is in the prologue.

The book’s prologue is a legacy, not only for young and aspiring diplomats and journalists as well as any politician who seeks to be involved with the country’s foreign policy, but mostly for the people.

It is a prologue reminiscent – mutatis mutandis – of those in Nikos Kazantzakis’ books.

Because it is worth reading by as big an audience as possible, here are some excerpts:

“Unfortunately, the net gain from the significant upgrading of Greece’s influence … within the Alliance (NATO) was surprisingly disproportionately lower than that which the Greek side ultimately received… The reason is very simple and known. It is called petty, internal party-political balances, political diffidence, and political costs and in many cases translates into the fulfillment of domestic purposes, under the term ‘non-negotiable national sovereignty.’ It is the reason,” Kaskarelis continues, “that Greece … does not have a coherent foreign policy, does not have a plan to solve problems that for decades have undermined the national basis, its essential political and financial interests and hinder growth initiatives. It focuses all its efforts on retrospectively controlling the damage that this situation itself creates and produces.

It is no coincidence,” he adds, “that extremely critical issues remain unresolved for decades, including the Greek-Turkish differences, the Cyprus issue, Skopje, the Greek-Albanian differences, while fundamentally quashing development in the Aegean … No one within the country is concerned about how it is possible for the French and Germans, after wars which claimed the lives of millions on both sides … to work closely together on a daily basis and to lead Europe while keeping current serious and very dangerous issues with all neighboring countries unresolved … We persistently refuse to face reality, to accept our tremendous responsibilities … Once again, the question remains: Why aren’t there tangible benefits? Unfortunately, the results are inversely proportional because although reality, as I experienced it, is accepted in our domestic discussions abroad, very little is implemented once the politicians return to Athens, where they come into conflict with the party-political reality and, in most cases, succumb and follow a diametrically opposing line.”

Amb. Kaskarelis’ words have a broader, timeless significance. But they are more useful now due to the serious challenges the country is facing.