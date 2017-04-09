Greek Minister Says Ballyhooed Hellenikon Project Will Never Happen

ATHENS – Greek Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said despite what was seen as a done deal for a 7.9-billion euro ($8.564 billion) scheme to develop the old Athens Hellenikon airport site on the sea that he doesn’t think the investors will come up with the cash to get it done.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed he would halt privatizations but has been accelerating them on orders of international creditors, including Hellenikon, despite objections from within his party, including a group of 18 lawmakers who wanted it halted on grounds it’s an archaeological site.

Greece had been closing on defining boundaries for the project that was supposed to be Europe’s biggest urban park but will be turned into commercial space because the country needs the money.

A consortium of Abu Dhabi and Chinese investors, led by Greece’s Lamda, which had unlawfully built the Athens Mall, a court found, signed a deal in 2014 for the 99-year lease at the site which now hosts abandoned buildings and derelict aircraft almost right on the sea and nearby beaches.

“The government made efforts and improved, as much as it could, the concession contract,” Spirtzis said, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

But he added: “There isn’t a private investor that will take out eight to nine billion euros from his pocket … the government was pressured into moving ahead with the concession, and it went through. We won’t place obstacles (to the investment), but there’s not an investor that will put up so much money, we’ve seen this in Britain and Germany; and in the end the project passed to the state in order to be completed.”

Spirtzis said the project would not go forward, leaving the prospect the prime site will be left abandoned.

“If you see Lamda (Development) placing even one bulldozer in there for construction, then call me, so I can see it, too,” he said of the 620-hectare (1532 acres) site.

Some 915 million euros, or 32.76 percent of the total sum, was to be paid to the Greek state as a down payment with another installment will come after two years for another 51 percent of the shares.