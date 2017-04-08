International Roma Day Celebrated on April 8

ATHENS (ANA) – International Romani Day, also known as International Roma Day, takes place on 8 April to celebrate Romani culture and raise awareness of the issues facing Romani people.

It was established in honour of the first major international meeting of Romani representatives, on April 7–12, 1971, in London, according to a statement of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Social Solidarity.

“I hope that our joint vision becomes a joint project to improve the living conditions of Roma, to eliminate the dividing lines and to confirm that a better, brighter world is possible,” the special secretary for the Social Integration of Roma Katerina Giantsiou said and added: “The Special Secretariat for the Social Integration of Roma, in the Labor Ministry, all the ministries and government organisations, regions and municipalities, are called to show in practice that our hopes can take form and political commitments be met.”