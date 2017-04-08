New Democracy’s Demand for Elections is Constant, Dendias Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy’s (ND) demand for elections is constant and is not related to the current developments, party parliamentary spokesman Nikos Dendias on Saturday said in an interview with “Ta Nea” newspaper.

The main opposition called on the government to conclude the review and if it cannot do so, it must resign and let the next government conclude it.

Regarding the possibility of cooperation, he said there can be no consensus at government level with the current form of SYRIZA and left open the possibility for political consensus on foreign policy and national defence issues.

Dendias did not rule out the possibility of post-election cooperation between “reformist parties who want and can contribute to the country’s exit from the crisis, even if ND wins the elections with majority votes.”

Moreover, the spokesman of the main opposition accused the government of doing nothing on the issue of bad loans and as a result they have spiked to 120 billion euros from 70 billion euros.