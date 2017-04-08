Missiles in Syria Fired from an Area Near the Island of Crete, Russia Says

CHANIA, Crete – The strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria’s Homs Province were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, in retaliation for Tuesday’s deadly chemical attack, which officials said used chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement that “on April 7, 2017, between 3:42am and 3:56am Moscow time, two US Navy destroyers (USS Porter and USS Ross) fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat airfield in Homs Province, Syria, from an area near the Island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.

The American destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) stood at Souda Bay, Crete, until the end of March and his crew participated in beach cleaning in Stalos, according to Athenian newspaper “Efimerida ton Sintakton“.

Thursday night’s strikes — some 60 cruise missiles fired from two ships in the Mediterranean — were the culmination of a rapid, three-day transformation for Donald Trump, who has long opposed deeper U.S. involvement in Syria’s civil war.

Advisers said he was outraged by heartbreaking images of young children who were among the dozens killed in the chemical attack.

The decision undercut another campaign promise for Trump: his pledge to try to warm relations with Moscow. After months of allegations of ties between his election campaign and the Kremlin — the subject of current congressional and FBI investigations — Trump has found himself clashing with Putin.

On Friday, senior U.S. military officials were looking more closely at possible Russian involvement in the poison attack. Officials said a drone belonging to either Russia or Syria was seen hovering over the site after the assault earlier this week. The drone returned late in the day as citizens were going to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shortly afterward, officials say the hospital was targeted.