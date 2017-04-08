Greek and German Presidents Inaugurate Documenta 14

ATHENS (ANA) – Documenta 14 Exhibition entitled “Learning from Athens” was inaugurated on Saturday at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), in Athens, by the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art Katerina Koskina addressed the event followed by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou who praised the importance of that exhibition held in the National Museum of Contemporary Art, which is a “jewel of civilisation” in a country that resists the economic crisis in terms of culture.

“Based on its extravagant spirit and lack of conservatism, Documenta unites, while the art bridges and raises critical problems of the human civilisation,” she stressed.

The artistic director of Documenta 14 Adam Szymczyk explained his proposal for Kassel and Athens to co-host the exhibition: The proposal reviews the idea of the institution reversing the usual hitherto role of the host with the organization of an exhibition in which it will be the guest with the prospect of a mutual lesson from Athens.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos stressed the importance of the exhibition adding that the Greek spirit is meeting with the German spirit in order to defend their natural position in the European Cultural Heritage.

On his part, the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that although the title “Learning from Athens” seems reasonable as this is the cradle of Democracy, the exhibition focuses on the present and the political and economic problems that we need to overcome.