CSKA edges Olympiacos in regular season finale (video)

CSKA Moscow defeated Olympiacos Piraeus 90-86 Friday in the Russian capital in a tense and exciting tune-up for the two playoff bound teams. CSKA recorded its eight straight home win to finish the regular season in second place with 22-8 record. The champs will face Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in the playoffs. Olympiacos lost its third game in a row to rank 19-11 and finish third. It will play Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the next stage. CSKA led for much of the game with the lead reaching 14 in the second quarter, but the Reds came back and stayed close down the stretch. Ioannis Papapetrou hit a deep three with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter that tied the score at 81-81, but Milos Teodosic, who shined with 11 fourth-quarter points, countered with a three-point play and the hosts made their free throws down the stretch to keep the win. Nando De Colo and Teodosic scored 23 points apiece to lead the winners, while Cory Higgins added 12 points, Andrey Vorontsevich 11 and Kyle Hines 10. Vassilis Spanoulis collected 16 points and 7 assists and Papapetrou also scored 16 for Olympiacos. Kostas Papanikolaou added 13 points off the bench and Georgios Printezis and Vangelis Mantzaris each netted 12.

The CSKA offense was flowing as it scored the game’s first three baskets. Spanoulis drew the Reds back within 2, but CSKA continued to score with ease, while Nikita Kurbanov added a spectacular block of Khem Birch. Teodosic drained a three-pointer to make it 17-8 midway through the quarter. Vorontsevich’s first three-pointer gave the hosts a double-digit lead, 25-15, which is how the first quarter ended. Patric Young made a big impact inside for the visitors with offensive rebounds and a three-point play. However a four-point play by Vitaly Fridzon extended the margin to 31-19. The difference reached 14 on Higgins free throws, but Spanoulis kept the Reds from falling any further behind. Threes by Mantzaris and Papanikolaou drew Olympiacos within 8, but Hines free throws made it 47-37 at the break. Higgins came through with a steal and 4 points in the first minute of the second half, but Printezis scored 4 points and Papapetrou drained a triple in a 0-8 push that closed the gap to 51-45. Mantzaris took a steal in for a layup and later Spanoulis knocked down a three-pointer to make it 55-52. A pair of quick CSKA baskets for Vorontsevich and De Colo kept the hosts in control and then De Colo heated up as the hosts finished the third quarter with a 71-63 advantage. Papanikolaou scored 4 points early in the fourth quarter to bring Olympiacos within 71-69. CSKA remains ahead, but Olympiacos stayed close; Spanoulis made it 79-76 with three and a half minutes remaining. Papapetrou silenced the arena with a deep three with 1:32 that tied the score at 81-81. Teodosic countered with a basket-plus-foul and Higgins added free throws with 35 seconds left, but a quick three by Papapetrou kept the visitors alive. However Hines nailed a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to all but seal the outcome.