An Expatriate-Friendly President

By Antonis H. Diamataris

Since we Greek-Americans often refer to Jewish-Americans as an example to be followed – for the right reasons – let me also refer to them in this case.

The close relationship that the Israeli government – regardless of party – maintains with its community in the United States is worthy of attention and emulation.

And by community I do not only mean the large portion of Jewish-Americans actively involved in the survival of the Israeli nation, but also those involved in their community’s education – the Jewish scholars, businessmen, university chairs, etc.

And they don’t get involved once in a blue moon, whenever they find the time.

Instead, they have made it a vital part of their work. It is part of their daily routine.

Why do they do this? For a thousand reasons. In short, because it is nationally appropriate and because it is nationally beneficial for both sides.

I am aware that some will say that our historical experiences differ, meaning their terrible Holocaust. They are right, to some extent. And I say to some extent, because we have also lived through holocausts and national disasters.

And even our community needs the affection of the homeland, such as the Jewish community has. Just as Greece – and Cyprus – generally need Hellenes abroad, especially the Greek-American community, for their own progress and protection.

But the Greek authorities have been unable to perceive this very basic strategy and to apply it accordingly on a frequent basis, until recently. I say until recently because, fortunately, the current president of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, both understands and applies it.

I have been informed that the president recently contacted Dr. George Yancopoulos, chief scientific officer of the leading pharmaceutical company Regeneron and one of the two Grand Marshals in New York City’s Greek Independence Parade, and congratulated him on his brilliant career and for being selected as grand marshal.

One can comprehend the joy and the honor that Yancopoulos – whose father passionately fought for the national issues, especially for Macedonia, due to his origins – must have felt.

Furthermore, I read in a statement that Pavlopoulos met with students at the SAHETI School, a very good Greek school in Johannesburg, South Africa. I hope the president’s example will be followed by the Greek prime minister so that he may finally consent to a necessary change in the Constitution that would grant us the right to vote from abroad, a right enjoyed by almost all minority groups in the United States.

That will also strengthen our relations with the homeland considerably, and will better serve the national interests.