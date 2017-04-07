Why Tourists Choose Thessaloniki?

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – The culture and cuisine are the main reasons why tourists choose to visit Thessaloniki, according to a research by the Thessaloniki Hoteliers Union.

The majority of the participants in the research, which was held by “GBR consulting”, said that they would also recommend the city to their friends or relatives.

“It is the sixth year that we are conducting this research because it constitutes a valuable tool for forming the right strategy,” the president of the Union Aristotelis Thomopoulos said during a presentation.

The main reason why someone chooses Thessaloniki is recreation (48 pct), while a 35 pct visits the city for professional reasons, conferences or exhibitions.

A 53 pct of tourists said that they choose Thessaloniki for its personality, a 43 pct for its food and a 40 pct for its cultural heritage.