Reflections about our Greekness and the Case for a Greek Museum – By Katherine R. Boulukos

By Katherine R. Boulukos.

Once again, the annual Greek Independence Parade was held on Fifth Avenue, supported by a huge crowd of people. Congratulations are in order to all the hardworking, dedicated individuals who labored tirelessly to make this parade the success it was. All who participated are to be commended, particularly with the poor weather that faced them. It was truly a terrific parade, filled with great support and pride.

My question is, however, that this outpouring of support is remarkable, yet in a way, disappointing because it is short-lived. The parade has come and gone, and we are left with a certain void about our Greek heritage. We expose that we must work to continue to promote our culture, our language, our traditions, and our story of sacrifice and success, yet, once the parade is over, we all go off into our own worlds and let it all float until the next parade.

My question is why, in a city as wonderful and diverse, we have not been able to establish some permanent, unified, museum to promote, preserve and present our story to everyone, whether he is of Greek origin or a Philhellene?

Here in New York City there are 22 ethnic museums, yet none for the Greeks. Several years ago,a group of dedicated individuals decided to work to establish such a museum. The results: the Greek Museum, the Center for Greek American Heritage, a non-profit, chartered organization dedicated to making a museum “happen” here in the New York area. The mission is to preserve and record the accomplishments of our people. It would include a library, a photo archive story, artifacts,oral histories from our elders, and other valuables about the lives of our immigrant forefathers.

The founders have been working for years to rally the support from the many various Greek organizations, companies, and masses, but the response has been limited. They have given lectures and presentations to many Greek groups and participate inthe City of New York annual Immigrant series. Their programs feature presentations of hundreds of photographs tracing the history of our people from the 1800s and telling their stories as part of the growth and success of our people. They have collected hundreds of items and search for a suitable place to establish an exhibit.However, without support, their work will not move forward.

It is difficult toaccept the fact that with time, many of the priceless, irreplaceable items will get lost…pictures, artifacts, music, books. There is no place to show them, and keep them for future generations. In addition, some of the organizations, sadly, are having a difficult time surviving and attracting their own people to stay involved in their chapters.Yes, they can march in a parade, but where are the younger members?

We have to face the reality that, as the years go on, parades are great, but the stories behind the people are getting lost. Time to rethink how we can preserve our story so that not only our own people but the masses, recognize and realize that wonderful contributions to New York.

Katherine R. Boulukos is co-Founder of The Greek Museum, The Center for Greek American Heritage