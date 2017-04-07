Greek Workers Union Wants Strike Against Sunday Openings

ATHENS – Greece’s OIYE federation of private sector workers has called on employees in the retail sector to strike against Sunday’s opening of shops and supermarkets and refuse to work although the country’s international creditors want reform of labor laws and more competition.

Retailers have the option to stay open on the last Sunday of every month and ahead of major holidays such as Easter under a law passed under the previous government to liberalize the retail market and boost sales.

Smaller businesses say it raises their operating costs and benefits large chains and multinationals, while labor unions claim it undercuts workers’ rights.

“So long as the government fails to live to its promise for abolishing Sunday operation, so the workers and unions in retail commerce will continue mobilizing, resisting and striking,” the federation said in its announcement.

In January, Greece’s highest administrative court said additional Sunday store openings in 10 areas of the country, including downtown in the capital city, were unconstitutional.

The Council of State overturned a 2014 ministerial decision allowing the optional openings of retail stories on all Sundays in those areas, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The measure, signed by the then-Deputy Minister for Development, Gerasimos Giakoumatos, was supposed to apply on a pilot basis for one year.

The ruling doesn’t apply to provisions of the law from 2013, which allows the operation of all stores for eight Sundays per year and the option for smaller stores not owned by chains to open for more Sundays following a decision by the local Deputy Prefect.

It took the court’s plenary more than two years to reverse decision affecting the trial opening of stores on Sundays in the historic centers of Athens and Thessaloniki, Rafina and Pikermi in Eastern Attica, and the tourism destinations of Halkidiki, Myconos, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos and Syros.

The verdict found workers have the right to refuse to work on Sundays and said that the decision should have been done by a Presidential decree instead of by a minister.

Workers and groups opposed to the openings had tried to block customers from entering stories and became rowdy, requiring the intervention of police in some circumstances.