Greece’s Unemployment Rate Stuck at 23.5%, 1.1 Million Jobless

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition hasn’t been able to make a dent in unemployment with figures for January unmoved at 23.5 percent, which means 1.1 million people are out of work as a seven-year-long economic crisis continues.

The figures were released by the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT and were the same as the month before.

Once again, the young – those 15-24 – were the worst off although the rate fell to 48 percent from 50.9 percent in December, 2016 after several years above that 50 percent benchmark.

Greece’s jobless rate has come down from a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013, but remains more than double the Eurozone average.

Unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro eased to 9.5 percent in February, near an eight-year low, Reuters said.

The government said it expects the jobless rate to drop to 22.6 percent this year, based on its 2017 budget, which sees the economy expanding by 2.7 percent although critics said both figures are wildly optimistic as the government hasn’t yet hit its targets on either.