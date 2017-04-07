OPAP Gambles On 100 Million Euro Investment Growth Plan

ATHENS – Greece’s money-bringing national lottery and betting agency OPAP, with neighborhood offices full of customers hoping to get lucky and get rich during a crushing economic crisis, is forging ahead with a 100-million euro ($106.61 million) expansion program.

The agency is going to add more agents as part of its Vision 2020 plan, the Athens News Agency said, establishing commission rates on net income in games, making operations simpler as it hopes to transform into a more multi-faceted modern local entertainment destination.

OPAP aims to have agencies offer more product choices, harness new technologies and have the network to become more attractive to players.

Already OPAP agents have multiple benefits from investments made by the company and are visible in both the total turnover, and the commissions they receive, ANA said.

OPAP, Europe’s fourth-biggest betting firm, will conclude the roll-out of a new business of video lottery terminals (VLTs) next year, Reuters said earlier.

OPAP revived in November its plans to launch 16,500 terminals after Greece’s gaming commission approved new, less rigid rules. The company launched the new business in January and already operates 1,274 machines.

In a conference call presenting 2016 results, Chief Executive Officer Damian Cope said that OPAP will continue the rollout of the machines until the middle of next year and that 2019 will be the first full year of operation.

OPAP, which was fully privatized in 2013, currently offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with agents.

Cope said that the majority of its agents have agreed to a new commission scheme for 2017-2021 which will enable OPAP to offer “a more flexible and competitive sports offering.”

Acquiring new licenses (Greek Sweepstakes, Skratch, Horse Race Betting) and improving existing games (KINO Bonus, Sport Betting Live), generated additional turnover for the network, which based on 2015 data amounts to more than 500 million euros ($532.34 million) annually.

Additional fees received by the network on the basis of this development exceeded 40 million euros, some $42.59 million.

In addition, investment in training OPAP agents created an additional 10% commission for agents involved in the program. Also central agreements for equipment and services lead to savings of over 10 million euros for the agents.

Investing in network focuses on three pillars, OPAP said: products and services, shops and support to the agent.