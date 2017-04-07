After Violent Home Robbery, SYRIZA Re-examines Early Release Law

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is looking at changing a law granting early releases to ease prison overcrowding after four Georgians let out committed an armed robbery on an elderly woman’s apartment.

SYRIZA, riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, has been accused of being soft on crime. The early release program was put in place by former Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos, a university professor of Criminology.

The robbery, in which one of the men was killed after he fell from a balcony while being chased by police led to an outcry. Two others were arrested and a fourth got away by hiding in a closet and coming out after police left the building in the southern Athens neighborhood of Palaio Faliro near the sea.

The leniency law let out of jail hundreds of Greek and foreign convicts under SYRIZA, said to be steeped with elements who don’t believe in incarceration of criminals, and put additional pressure on already beleaguered police forces.

The major opposition New Democracy said the law should be scrapped outright and the union of Attica’s special police guards has also submitted a complaint with the Supreme Court, arguing that the Paraskevopoulos law benefits dangerous criminals police hunted down.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis told Real FM radio on Wednesday that the law would be reviewed to prohibit the early release of inmates convicted of major crimes and repeat offenders by setting up a committee that will review each application on a case-by-case basis.

He said the robbery incident was made worse because the countries of residence of released violent offenders won’t take them back as prisoners and that illegal immigrants are entitled to release from jail pending deportation.