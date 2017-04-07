NEW YORK – The Dr. George Papanicolaou Student Essay Contest 2017 is now accepting submissions through May 8. Students in Grades 8-12 should submit an essay on the topic “Dr. George Papanicolaou: His work and life and how I feel as a Greek American.”

The essay must be written in Greek and consist of 5 single space typed pages and one extra page with at least 4 pictures related to the topic of the essay, as well as a cover page with the student’s information:

Student’s Name and Address

Phone number and email

Name of American school student is attending

Name of Greek school attended or is attending

Grade in American School and Grade in Greek School attended or attending.

Completed essays with cover page should be mailed to:

Greek Teachers Association “Prometheus”

Dr. G. N. Papanicolaou Committee

P.O. Box 5852, Woolsey Station

Long Island City, NY 11105

The deadline for mailing the essay is May 8. Five awards of $250 each will be awarded to the 5 best essays. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 PM at the Hellenic Medical Society of New York’s Dr. Papanicolaou Symposium at the Weill Cornell Medical Center, 1300 York Ave. in Manhattan.

For any further information contact: Demosthenes Triantafillou via cell/text: 551-574-2781 or email: Dtrianta@aol.com.