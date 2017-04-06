Paula Priamos Talks to TNH about Her Latest Book

By Eleni Sakellis

Author Paula Priamos was born and raised in Southern California by her late larger-than-life Greek father, a defense attorney, who raised her in courtrooms amidst the scandal-obsessed, drug-addicted culture of California in the 1980s and 90s. Her first book was nonfiction. The Shyster’s Daughter: a Memoir chronicled her own investigation into her father’s mysterious and untimely death.

Priamos spoke with the National Herald about her latest book and debut novel Inside Vto be released on April 11. A definite page-turner, the book features strong characters in a compelling plot sure to entertain readers and build a solid fan base for the talented author.

With Inside V, Priamos once again delves into the darker side of sunny SoCal. Kirkus Reviews praised the book as “a lean, searing, and psychologically astute thriller with a surprising twist and an unforgettable heroine…Priamos’ first-person narrative is a heat-seeking bullet, expertly capturing Ava’s essence and determination, set against the heat and sleaze that simmers under LA’s surface.”

TNH: What inspired you to write the book?

PP: I wanted to write a fast-paced psychological thriller about a strong Greek female protagonist who takes matters into her own hands when her husband suddenly goes missing while away on a last vacation together in Palm Springs, California. He is about to serve a prison sentence for a heinous crime he repeatedly tells his wife, Ava or “V” as he calls her,he has not committed. But as she begins to search for him she soon finds out his disappearance has everything to do with her past indiscretions.

TNH: How long did it take fromidea to publication?

PP: It took me less than ten months to write Inside V. Writing this novel was incredibly entertaining for me, definitely the best time I’ve ever had writing anything.The publication process took a little longer. I believe it was approximately a year and a half to two years as my publisher wanted it to come out during spring.

TNH: What is your writing process like? Do you outline? Or write only at certain times of the day?

PP: I love to write in the early morning when I seem to be the most focused and my world is quiet, though I’ve also been known to write all day if I’m caught up in the narrative and it’s pushing me onward. I feel a closer connection to what I’m writing if I first start out with paper and pen. After writing in longhand filling up line after line of notebook paper, I take those pages to the computer where I input and revise them. I do keep erratic scratch outlines of chapters, though they probably make sense only to me.

TNH: Where in Greece is your family from?

PP: My family is from the strikingly beautiful seaport town of Nafplio. That particular location and the blue waters of the Aegean Sea serve as a core, meaningful place for Ava.

TNH: What upcoming projects can we look forward to?

PP:I’m more than halfway through with another psychological thriller with a Greek female protagonist. But the similarities end there. Greek women are complex, each woman unique from the other, and my goal is to represent them more in American literature.

More information about Paula Priamos and her books is available at paulapriamos.com.