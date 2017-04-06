Letter from Athens: Looks Like Cold Beer and Warm Women Weren’t Greece’s Demise After All

With pundits and analysts offering theories about why Greece needed three bailouts to stay afloat, Dutch Finance Minister and Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said there was a simple answer, which applied to other hot-blooded Mediterranean countries who asked for bailouts: women and liquor.

Dijsselbloem, a male version of Hillary Clinton who could stop global warming just by getting near an iceberg, and is about as exciting as watching paint dry, said international creditors bailouts were wasted on the likes of Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Only Greece is still on the rocks, and not the kind that goes with whiskey as Greeks prefer cold beer and wine, along with the higher-octane tsipouro, raki, and ouzo, which the Dutch are advised not to drink unless they want to wake up under a table or in an alley somewhere with their pockets turned inside out.

Greece started asking for aid from the then-Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank (EU-IMF-ECB) in 2010, somehow convincing the lenders to pony up 240 billion euros ($255.8 billion).

That had Greek politicians laughing all the way to the bad banks they set up as personal ATMs for themselves and rich friends, knowing they would never pay it back and would put the burden on workers, pensioners and the poor.

Dijsselbloem is a party pooper, the kind of guy warm women wouldn’t look at unless they were plied with liquor so methinks he doth protest too much and is really jealous of Greeks who spit death in the face, throw back their liquor with disdain for life’s woes, dance on the ground they will soon be under and who know how to live.

When was the last time anyone said, “Hey, let’s go get some Dutch food?” Not for nothing is it called a Dutch Treat when a man makes a woman pay for her meal on a date and the Dutch are as cold as the ice they speedskate on between their quaint little villages.

It took the Nazis exactly five days to conquer The Netherlands and it didn’t take long before there were more Dutch collaborators than resisters. The Greeks fought the Nazis so ferociously that Winston Churchill said, “From now on we shall say that heroes fight like Greeks.” What did anyone ever say about the Dutch?

Name one famous Dutch philosopher. What wisdom did the Dutch ever dispense apart from Wie het onderste uit de kan wil hebben, krijgt het deksel op zijn neus, which means he who wants the bottom of the jug, gets the lid on his nose.

First, no Dutchman ever got to the bottom of a jug and they’d better not challenge a Greek to a drinking contest or wooing women. Shirley Valentine didn’t go to Amsterdam for fun.

Dijsselbloem must have said read my tulips when he made the statement about the FunMed countries that, “I cannot spend all my money on drinks and women and then ask for your help.”

When 70 of the 751 Members of the European Parliament, those from the southern EU countries where there’s sun and fun, told him to apologize and resign, he refused and said his words were “Dutch directness.” There’s a guy you want to go to a sports bar with but only if there’s speedskating showing.

The Portuguese Prime-Minister, António Costa, said the words were “racist, xenophobic and sexist” and that “Europe will only be credible as a common project on the day when Mr. Dijsselbloem stops being Head of the Eurogroup and apologizes clearly to all the countries and peoples that were profoundly offended by his remarks”.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also called on Dijsselbloem to quit, saying that “If he wants to offend Italy, he should do it in a sports bar back home, not in his institutional role.”

None of that’s going to happen because bankers like Dutch Directness guys chasing people to pay back what they owe and Greeks are easy targets because they cheat on taxes, drink coffee and smoke at their desks, would rather be in their villages or at the beach instead of at work – they spend 40 hours AT work, not 40 hours doing work – and let their hair down.

But ask 100 people if they’d rather be Dutch or Greek and send me the results I already know and it’s not just about women and liquor – a screamingly sexist comment for which he should have been upbraided, especially by Dutch women.

Greece’s ruin came not on women and liquor but at the hands of decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by ruling New Democracy Conservative Capitalists, PASOK Anti-Socialists and now Looney Left SYRIZANs who took turns using the country’s coffers as a rotating till they could put their hands into and steal as much as they could before the next elections.

It would have been better spent on women and liquor – or men and liquor – than being used to buy yachts, second and third homes for rich politicians, and being tucked away in secret foreign bank accounts to evade taxes.

Here’s a challenge: let Dijsselbloem challenge a Greek to a drinking contest. If he wins, Greece pays its debt. If he loses, the bailouts go to pay for women and liquor. I’ll drink to that.