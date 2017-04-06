Greek Farmers Who Unlawfully Cleared State Forests Can Buy Land

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has filed a measure to let farmers who unlawfully cleared state forests to either buy the land or just keep using it.

The actions have been going on for decades in some cases, unstopped and unchecked, with farmers just taking what they want without recourse.

A draft amendment would let them buy the state land in 100 installments although they could also just keep doing what they’re doing

Farmers would need to show they can prove they’re cultivating the land and another provision allows for the hiring of agronomists and foresters, on a contract basis, with payroll costs expected to be covered by revenue generated from filing fees tacked on to appeals, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The chance to purchase rural land, under the draft bill, affects tracts ostensibly cleared before 1975 by the same user, with the price set at one-fourth of the land’s objective rate – the figure used by the state to tax real estate. Where no objective tax criteria is found, then the price will be based on “commercial rates”.

For farmers that don’t want to purchase the state land they’ve cleared and cultivated, then a leasing prospect will be available.

Farmers would have to prove their land use by submitting sworn affidavits affirming they have cleared and cultivated the land and other documentation, such as tax statements, registration into the still developing land registration must also be submitted.

A preamble to the draft bill noted that “…according to customary rules that were applied for land use and issues of land ownership, the right to cultivate usually resulted from long-term use, without existing land deeds (titles).”

It’s also common in Greece for developers to build on burned state forests even after arson cases.