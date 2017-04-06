Greece Wants Growing Energy Role, Jumps Into East Med-EU Gas Pipeline

ATHENS – Greece’s deal with Israel and Cyprus for a pipeline to bring gas to Italy means a step up to play a larger role in energy in the region.

Greece’s part in the Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) gas pipeline also was a reaction to the competing Nord Stream II pipeline connecting Germany and Russia, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, who was present at the signing, denigrated Nord Stream II, saying it “adds nothing to the [EU’s] security of supply.”

Greece is also involved in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) – which will transport natural gas from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe – and with the plans for the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB Pipeline), whose construction is set to begin in 2018.

It was also reported that top Greek government officials are establishing more contacts with leading energy players as well as the United States.

The National Council of Foreign Policy will be convened April 11 by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis and will focus mainly on energy.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser HR McMaster, in meetings with Kotzias in Washington, were said to have keen interest in East Med, which will link Cypriot and Israeli offshore gas fields to Greece and Italy – will have for the energy security and autonomy of Europe.

Greece imports a large share of its gas needs and is reliant on foreign sources, particularly Russia.