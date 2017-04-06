Greek Communists Renew Claims Party Phones Wiretapped

ATHENS – Greece’s tiny Communist party, with only 15 seats in a 300-member Parliament, again said its phones were being wiretapped, including calls made to the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives.

The KKE party said new tapping happened on April 5 but didn’t offer any evidence or who may have been responsible. Calls were also being made to the Union of Centrists, which has eight seats in Parliament and, like the Communists, politically irrelevant.

In December 1, 2016, the party had claimed that somebody was listening in to telephone conversations with other opposition parties. An investigation was opened to look into the allegations but so far no information has been published by police, the Athens News Agency said.

“Before the investigation conducted by the relevant authorities for the case of wiretapping announced by the Communist Party has been concluded, new repeated interferences at the headquarters’ call center were observed, which concern listen-ins with third parties, among whom the call centers of New Democracy and the Centrists’ Union,” the party said in a press release and slammed the “unacceptable delay” of more than four months in publishing the findings on the previous complaint.

“The government and the relevant authorities must immediately investigate in depth this new serious incident and assume their responsibilities to uncover the perpetrators, which has not been done to date,” the Communist Party said, adding that it has informed the other parties, Parliament President Nikos Voutsis and Digital Policy, Media and Telecommunications Nikos Pappas, who is the relevant minister and the President of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), Christos Zampiras.

Earlier allegations led the Supreme Court to order an investigation, the newspaper Kathimerini said, about whether there was any wrongdoing with KKE’s lines at its main office where party officials have said there are frequent crossed lines.

They said their calls somehow are often tied to those of other parties, leading KKE to suspect someone was snooping on its calls.

The Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition had said it would investigate the “very serious” claims but nothing happened. New Democracy said it was “inconceivable that phone conservations of parties or individuals are being tapped.”

KKE said that the problem has been experienced so many times that it could not be explained away as a coincidence, the paper said. The party said it was being done by “an unknown center.”