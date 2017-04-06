In Brussels, Akinci Says Turkish Referendum No Obstacle to Unity Talks

BRUSSELS – Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci told European Union officials an April 16 referendum in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking near-dictatorial powers isn’t a bar to restoring collapsed unity talks on the divided island.

The negotiations, which fell apart after he stormed out of a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, furious over a Cypriot Parliament approval of an annual commemoration of a 1950 referendum seeking union, or Enosis, with Greece and with Turkey insisting on keeping a 30,000-strong army on the island the right to militarily intervene when it wants, as it did in an unlawful 1974 invasion seizing the northern third, will restart April 11.

Akinci met April 5 with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for smile-and-shake photo opportunities.

“As you know we are ready to restart our talks on Cyprus, after everything that happened. We hope that the coming days will define the way for the resumption of negotiations … and we do not have too much flexibility regarding time to finish what we have ahead of us, because the year 2017 contains many risks,” he said, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Referring to the referendum in Turkey, Akinci said that it has nothing to do with the talks. “They always blame me for trying to delay because of this, it is not true, it was never true. It is a separate issue, it is an internal matter of Turkey and they will decide. The negotiations of Cyprus have nothing to do with it. The negotiations were interrupted for other reasons, and I hope that these reasons will not continue to block us and the next phase,” he concluded.

Akinci said both sides have to give although he’s not willing to give on the army and military intervention fights.

“Then it will be possible to propose the agreement to ‘my people’ and NicosAnastasiades to ‘his people’,”Akinci said, adding that the United Nations needs to intervene more between the guarantor powers in order to close the gaps.

“No mediation, no formal presentation of proposals by the UN, I don’t mean that. But they can help to agree,” he said.

Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom – the island’s former Colonial ruler which still keeps a base there – are guarantors of security on the island and couldn’t agree in earlier meetings on how that would be maintained if there is a unity deal. The United Nations also keeps a force there and has a buffer zone in the capital of Nicosia.