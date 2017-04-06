NEW YORK—FAITH: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism is pleased to announce the 2017 FAITH Scholarship for Academic Excellence application period has opened. Each year, FAITH sponsors a series of merit-based scholarships for high school seniors entering college in the fall through this prestigious scholarship series.

In the past, awards have ranged from $1,000 to $20,000 in value. The application, along with applicant criteria and instructions, can be downloaded from the FAITH website at: thefaithendowment.org/scholarships. All applications must be submitted by June 30, 2017. Scholarship winners will be announced in August. Applicants are encouraged to follow www.facebook.com/faithendowment for timeline updates.

In addition, applicants majoring in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) are eligible to receive support for all four years of their undergraduate studies through the “FAITH Scholarship for Excellence in STEM.” To renew the award, students must major in a STEM field, maintain a 3.6 minimum GPA and continue to actively participate in organizations related to the Greek and Hellenic Orthodox community throughout their college career.

FAITH Founder and Scholarship Review Committee Chair Dr. P. Roy Vagelos spoke on behalf of the FAITH Founders saying, “The Founders of FAITH are proud to support this important initiative to inspire the best and brightest young people to become future leaders within our community and their professional fields. Furthermore, a background in STEM subjects will be critical for obtaining graduate training and jobs in science, technology, and engineering in the future. Our nation needs, and will need, people well-trained in these fields in order to remain globally competitive. Successful students who excel in these fields will receive a premium along with their award.”

Since 2004, FAITH has funded over 235 merit-based scholarships to some of the brightest young members in the Greek and Hellenic American community who rank within the top of their class. FAITH Scholars represent all Metropolises across the nation and enroll in universities ranging from UCLA to Columbia University to pursue a diverse set of career paths including Neuroscience, Education, Government, and Aerospace Engineering. These exceptional young people have played, and continue to play, an integral role inside and outside the classroom as leaders in their churches, communities, and schools and garner high recommendation and praise from their mentors and teachers for displaying the scholarly intellect lauded by their Hellenic ancestors and a strong spirit of community service and good citizenship in line with their Greek Orthodox Christian values.

Demetri Maxim, a two-time first place winner at the Intel Science and Engineering Fair, was awarded one of the FAITH Scholarships for Academic Excellence in STEM in 2016 and said, “Being able to attend Stanford is something that wouldn’t be possible without FAITH. I greatly appreciate FAITH’s generosity in making this possible.” Maxim is majoring in biology at Stanford University.

“I know the core mission of the FAITH Endowment is to promote an understanding of the Greek Orthodox faith and Hellenism. I am honored to be seen as a promising young leader in my community and will strive to continue to fulfill my responsibility in this endeavor as I enter my college years and after,” said Eleni Kohalikis, a 2016 recipient of the FAITH Scholarship and student at Cornell University.

In January, Dr. Vagelos hosted the first FAITH Scholars Luncheon at Estiatorio Milos in New York City. Past and present recipients of the FAITH Scholarships for Academic Excellence were celebrated at the luncheon and were given the opportunity to meet Dr. Vagelos, share their career and academic goals, and connect with fellow scholars.

Through this initiative, FAITH: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism celebrates excellence in education for the future generations of the community while promoting Hellenism and supporting the Greek Orthodox faith. For more information, please visit www.thefaithendowment.org.