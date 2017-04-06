Remembering Archbishop Iakovos: a Distinguished Immigrant – By Zoë Ekaterini Sernyak

By Zoë Ekaterini Sernyak

In March, we marked the 52nd anniversary of the Selma March, and in early April the tragic assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 49 years earlier. It is appropriate to remember Archbishop Iakovos (who also died around this time of year, 12 years ago on April 10) for his principled and courageous involvement in the events of that period.

The United States, a country of immigrants, has created diversity absent in most nations. The characteristic American ideals of tolerance and equality, however, do not always translate into an acceptance of differing groups of people.

The Greeks, like many who came to the United Stated before them, faced discrimination, exemplified by increased nativist sentiment and violent bigotry instigated by groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, which organized protests and boycotts of Greek-owned stores and even incited violence against Greek immigrants. Other groups also expressed antipathy for the new immigrants; some members of the Mormon Church called the Greeks “the scum of Europe” and “ignorant, depraved, and brutal foreigners.”

The Greek immigrants arrived at a time of increased Nativist sentiment in the United States that believed the new immigrants, particularly the Southern Europeans and Asians, were mentally and physically inferior. The Immigration Act of 1924 restricted immigration in general but especially focused on limiting the entrance of people from certain countries by setting proportionally miniscule quotas from certain nations. Only one hundred immigrants were allowed from Greece and China each under the Act, as opposed to the 51,000 accepted from Germany.

Upon arrival to the United States, Greek immigrants settled in urban centers, and, culturally isolated from the general American public, sought comfort through the establishment of familiar institutions such as the Greek Orthodox Church.

Archbishop Iakovos, an immigrant himself, strived for the assimilation of the Eastern Orthodox Church and a more prominent voice among America’s religious organizations. Although his participation in the Civil Rights Movement was criticized as inflammatory and counterproductive to his goal of acculturation, he in fact embodied the American ideals of inclusion and equality at a time when numerous white religious leaders remained silent.

The Greek Orthodox Church in America was transformed after Iakovos’ enthronement in 1959, when he stated one of his major goals: “The Orthodox should make their voice heard in the United States and break with the patterns of nationalistic isolation that has effectively cut them off from the other religious communities.” He worked to unite the 18 separate European Orthodoxies in the United States; met with Pope John XXIII, the first meeting between an Orthodox leader and a Catholic Pope in 350 years; and established dialogues with Protestant denominations including black church leaders.

In 1960, Iakovos was elected as one of the six presidents of the World Council of Churches. He was also one of the honored religious leaders invited to offer a prayer at the inauguration of President Kennedy. A New York Times reporter wrote: “the handsome, bearded, 55-year old prelate [Iakovos] has almost single-handedly put his church in the ‘mainstream’ of North American Christianity.”

Iakovos became involved in the Civil Rights Movement, most notably the famous march to Selma, AL. As an immigrant who had been persecuted in his homeland, he understood the struggle of minorities in America, and explained his personal connection to the struggle for civil rights: “I came to the United States from Turkey, where I was a third category citizen. So, when Martin Luther King Jr. had his walk to the courthouse of Selma, AL, I decided to join him as I said this is my time to take revenge against all those who oppress people.”

Iakovos then marched on in the front of the crowd on the path to Selma, staying by Dr. King’s side. A photograph was taken of the imposing Greek cleric standing at the shoulder of Dr. King, highlighting their differences and creating a now-famous image of a white clergyman standing in solidarity with the revered black pastor.

The archbishop’s participation in the march was atypical for a white clergyman, as many other white Christian leaders had remained silent due either to racist beliefs or for fear of alienating large percentages of their congregations, or possible threats of violence. Iakovos was aware of the threat of violence, so his plane was forced to land in a vacant field adjacent to the airport in Selma. Upon landing, Iakovos headed to a meeting with the Greek Orthodox community in Alabama. Not a single church member attended and the archbishop spent the evening responding to hateful calls from citizens angered by his cooperation with King and the Civil Rights Movement. “Upon my return someone called me “prodotis” (traitor), some others that I should be ashamed of what I have done. Some said that I am not an American, some that I am not a Christian.”

While his participation in the march on Selma may have originally seemed like an unnecessary risk, his devotion to bringing equality to all races was eventually seen as an admirable and critical struggle that awarded him, and, by extension, the Greek Orthodox Church a reputation for battling against racism in the United States.

Several years after the March on Selma, and as the country as a whole began to realize and celebrate King’s role in the Civil Rights movement, Iakovos’ participation gained attention, this time of a positive nature. In 1979 President Carter awarded Archbishop Iakovos the Presidential Medal of Freedom, previously given to Dr. King Jr, and remarked on the archbishop’s work in the Civil Rights movement: “In 1965, when it was not an easy thing to do, this great man walked shoulder to shoulder with Martin Luther King, Jr., holding the hand of a small black girl in Selma, AL. He didn’t have to do it…. And this simple act was not extraordinary in his life, because it’s one of many similar acts that have exemplified his public and his private and his religious service. He has always sought justice for the poor.”

In a tribute to the archbishop after his death in 2005, the Senate made the following resolution: “Resolved – that the Senate: thanks the archbishop for his service to the members of his Church and to the people of this Nation; honors Archbishop Iakovos’ commitment to the principles of equality, humanity, and peace.”

The death of Iakovos was not the end of the Greek Orthodox Church’s commitment to combat inequality in America, nor the end of its reputation as being in the forefront of the struggle against injustice.

While many in the Greek Orthodox community, primarily those located in the South, objected to the primate’s involvement, the Church officials were more supportive of Iakovos. It issued a statement proclaiming favor of the Civil Rights movement: “The Orthodox Church has borne the yoke of oppression and is wholly aware that persecution, prejudice and intolerance is the greatest sin that the free soul of man can bear. We therefore, extend and join with our fellow Christians and citizens everywhere in deploring all vestiges of segregation that deny to free men, the dignity of equal rights.”

After Iakovos’ death, the Church continued to honor his legacy and advance the principles he championed. It contributed a special Reflection Area to the African American History and Cultural Museum.

The United States government also continued its recognition of the Church’s work for civil rights and the lasting legacy of Iakovos. In 2015, President Obama invited Archbishop Demetrios to Alabama for the 50th anniversary of the March to Selma. The incredible endurance of Iakovos’ legacy reaffirms the importance of Iakovos’ determination to fight to “take revenge against all those who oppress people.”

From the viewpoint in the 21st century, it is hard to fully appreciate the sacrifice of His Eminence Iakovos. He faced a tradition of prejudice toward Greek people and the exclusion from other prominent religious bodies. He recognized the necessity of “assimilating” the Church through measures designed to reflect his changing congregation such as a greater use of Englishin church services. Furthermore, he pioneered the Greek Orthodox involvement in the Ecumenical Movement. Then, in what at the time seemed an unprecedented risk, he marched with King and publicly voiced his support for the Civil Rights movement. His actions are now viewed with deep admiration; the legacy of a person who not only brought respect and mainstream acceptance to his Church, but proved through his courageous choices to be a remarkable man.

Zoë Ekaterini Sernyak is senior at the Hopkins School, New Haven, CT